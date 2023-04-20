How to Watch NASCAR at Talladega, Formula E in Berlin and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, April 21-23

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and Berlin E-Prix at Tempelhof Airport, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place.
After racing at the half-mile paperclip in Martinsville last weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway, the longest oval on the schedule. Kevin Harvick is set to make his 800th career Cup start in his farewell season.
The FIA World Rally Championship’s annual trip to Croatia will now be done with heavy hearts after Craig Breen’s death following a crash in a pre-event test last week. The Hyundai team will run its two full-time cars in an Irish flag livery in tribute to the driver.
The FIA Formula E Championship is making its now-traditional stop in Berlin, as its E-Prix at the iconic Tempelhof Airport has become a marquee round for the electric racing series.
How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:
Friday, April 21
IndyCar - Indianapolis 500 Open Test
From Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, IN
10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock
WRC - Friday Highlights
Rally Croatia
4:00 p.m. ET on Red Bull TV
Saturday, April 22
Formula E - Berlin E-Prix - Qualifying 1
From Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Germany
4:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports
Formula E - Berlin E-Prix - Race 1
From Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Germany
9:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports
WRC - Saturday Highlights
Rally Croatia
4:00 p.m. ET on Red Bull TV
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Ag-Pro 300
From Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL
4:00 p.m. ET on FS1
Monster Energy Supercross
From MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ
7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
Sunday, April 23
Formula E - Berlin E-Prix - Qualifying 2
From Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Germany
4:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports
Formula E - Berlin E-Prix - Race 2
From Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Germany
9:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports
NASCAR Cup Series - GEICO 500
From Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL
3:00 p.m. ET on Fox
WRC - Sunday Highlights
Rally Croatia
4:00 p.m. ET on Red Bull TV