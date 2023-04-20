How to Watch NASCAR at Talladega, Formula E in Berlin and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, April 21-23

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and Berlin E-Prix at Tempelhof Airport, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place.

In case you missed it:

After racing at the half-mile paperclip in Martinsville last weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway, the longest oval on the schedule. Kevin Harvick is set to make his 800th career Cup start in his farewell season.

The FIA World Rally Championship’s annual trip to Croatia will now be done with heavy hearts after Craig Breen’s death following a crash in a pre-event test last week. The Hyundai team will run its two full-time cars in an Irish flag livery in tribute to the driver .

The FIA Formula E Championship is making its now-traditional stop in Berlin, as its E-Prix at the iconic Tempelhof Airport has become a marquee round for the electric racing series.

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Friday, April 21

IndyCar - Indianapolis 500 Open Test

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, IN

10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock

WRC - Friday Highlights

Rally Croatia

4:00 p.m. ET on Red Bull TV

Saturday, April 22

Formula E - Berlin E-Prix - Qualifying 1

From Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Germany

4:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports

Formula E - Berlin E-Prix - Race 1

From Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Germany

9:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports

WRC - Saturday Highlights

Rally Croatia

4:00 p.m. ET on Red Bull TV

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Ag-Pro 300

From Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL

4:00 p.m. ET on FS1

Monster Energy Supercross

From MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, April 23

Formula E - Berlin E-Prix - Qualifying 2

From Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Germany

4:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports

Formula E - Berlin E-Prix - Race 2

From Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Germany

9:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports

NASCAR Cup Series - GEICO 500

From Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL

3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

WRC - Sunday Highlights

Rally Croatia

4:00 p.m. ET on Red Bull TV