NASCAR's Most Unforgettable Moments at Talladega

NASCAR's Most Unforgettable Moments at Talladega

Photo finishes, massive multi-car wrecks and a foot race all feature in the history of the iconic track.

Ryan Erik King
Image for article titled NASCAR&#39;s Most Unforgettable Moments at Talladega
Photo: Jerry Markland (Getty Images)

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series is visiting Talladega Superspeedway for its first of two races there during the sanctioning body’s 75th anniversary season. Superspeedway racing has become nearly synonymous with NASCAR’s marquee events. The massive race tracks feature speeds over 200 miles per hour, big packs racing nose to tail, even bigger crashes and spectacular photo finishes.

Bill Elliot after winning pole for the 1987 Winston 500.
Photo: ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group (Getty Images)

While Daytona has its place of prominence on NASCAR’s schedule, Talladega is its larger and more raucous Alabama cousin. The 2.66-mile oval outside of Birmingham is the longest oval in stock car racing and the site of NASCAR’s all-time qualifying record run. In 1987, Bill Elliott won the pole for the Winston 500 with a record average lap of 212.809 mph.

However, a horrific crash where Bobby Allison’s Buick flew into the catch fence overshadowed the 1987 Winston 500 and Elliott’s record run. NASCAR feared what could have happened at such high speeds despite no one being seriously injured. By 1988, the sanctioning body introduced restrictor plates to limit engine power and slow the cars.

Plate racing created an environment where cars travel faster in groups with little room for error. A single mistake from a driver could cause a crash significant enough to destroy over a dozen stock cars, commonly referred to as the Big One. The close racing also allows for constant passing and unpredictable finishes, which have made plate races a fan-favorite for decades. Here are NASCAR’s most unforgettable moments at Talladega.

15. 1969's Inaugural Disaster

The Worst NASCAR Race Ever: The 1969 Talladega 500

Every race track has a first race, and Talladega Superspeedway would probably like to forget its own. YouTube personality S1apSh0es gives a detailed account of how Anniston Air Force Base became the massive speedway, then how the venue hosted its first race before the paint was dry. The inaugural race was overshadowed by a drivers’ association led by Richard Petty, boycotting the race due to a significant amount of tire failures in pre-event testing.

14. Buddy Baker Breaks 200 MPH Barrier in 1970

[NASCAR] Buddy Baker breaks the 200 mph speed barrier on Talladega - 1970

During a testing session, Buddy Baker broke the 200 mph barrier at Talladega less than a year after the track’s opening. Baker’s run in the Dodge Charger Daytona set the NASCAR record and the outright world record for any vehicle on a closed course. Baker would go on to win the Winston 500 at Talladega three times over his career.

13. Bobby Allison Hits the Fence in 1987

1987 Winston 500 (RAW SATELLITE FEED)

The ever-increasing speeds would come to an end after the 1987 Winston 500. On lap 22, Bobby Allison’s Buick would spin in the tri-oval after cutting a tire. Then, the car went airborne and crashed into the catch fence near the start-finish line. The Buick tore down nearly 100 feet of fence, but the catch fence’s support cables prevented that car from flying into the grandstands. In response to the incident, NASCAR mandated the use of restrictor plates to reduce engine power and slow the cars, creating the style of pack racing we’re familiar with today.

12. Bill Elliott Unstoppable in 1985

Bill Elliott Relives History at Talladega Superspeedway

Two years before his record 1987 Winston 500 pole run, Bill Elliott won the 1985 Winston 500 in unbelievable fashion. Elliott took the pole position for the 1985 race but was forced to pit early to repair a damaged oil fitting on his Ford Thunderbird. He rejoined the race two laps down and was able to make his way back to the front without any cautions or drafting with other cars. With his Thunderbird’s dominant speed, Elliott won the race by a then-record two-second margin.

Here’s a video of the 30th-anniversary celebration of Elliott’s incredible victory.

11. Dale Earnhardt Wins by a Nose in 1993

1993 DieHard 500 (RAW SATELLITE FEED)

The advent of restrictor plates meant closer races and closer finishes. In the 1993 DieHard 500, Dale Earnhardt, in his iconic black No. 3 Goodwrench Chevrolet, beat Ernie Irvan by 0.005 seconds. Earnhardt’s victory was the second closest in Talladega’s history since the introduction of electronic timing and scoring.

10. Caution Free Classic in 2001

2001 NASCAR Winston Cup Series Talladega 500

The 2001 Talladega 500 was the first Cup Series restrictor-plate race after Dale Earnhardt’s tragic death in a last-lap crash at the 2001 Daytona 500. The race was understandably a somewhat cautious affair. The entire race went without a single yellow flag, but the finish was still a nail-biter. Bobby Hamilton passed Tony Stewart for the win as the field fought four-wide for third place. It was the final win of Bobby Hamilton’s Cup Series career.

9. Bubba Wallace Makes History in 2021

Bubba Wallace makes history in Talladega! | Extended Highlights

The 2021 YellaWood 500 was delayed to Monday by rain, and the threat of showers encouraged drivers to be aggressive the entire race distance. Bubba Wallace was able to fight his way to the front and hold on to the lead when rain finally stopped the race. Wallace became the second Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, nearly 60 years after Wendall Scott’s historic victory.

8. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Chaotic Win in 2001

2001 EA Sports 500 from Talladega Superspeedway | NASCAR Classic Race Replay

The 2021 EA Sports 500 ended with a three-way duel between Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bobby Hamilton and Bobby Labonte. Labonte and Hamilton made contact on the final lap, sparking a massive wreck. The crash involved 16 cars, and Labonte’s car ended up on its roof. Earnhardt Jr. crossed the finish line almost unopposed.

7. Ricky Bobby Outruns Jean Girard in 2005

Talladega Nights: Foot Race Finish (MOVIE SCENE)

The 2005 UAW-Ford 500 played host to the production of “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” and shoots from the race itself were used in the film. The 2006 comedy stars Will Ferrell as Ricky Bobby, a NASCAR fixated on winning races and nothing else. The plot revolves around his rivalry with French Formula 1 star Jean Girard, played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

The movie’s climax sees both Bobby and Girard crash out on the final lap at Talladega as the race’s only remaining drivers. Rather than concede defeat, the rivals race to the finish line on foot. Bobby would come out victorious after the pair dove for the line.

6. Carl Edwards Takes Flight in 2009

NASCAR Classic Race Replay: 2009 Aaron’s 499 | Talladega Superspeedway

The Car of Tomorrow’s introduction led to a temporary end of pack racing at restrictor-plate tracks. Tandem drafting was now in. A pair of cars pinned nose-to-tail could now pull away from the field. The only problem is that only a single driver can win a race. Carl Edwards found that out the hard way during the 2009 Aaron’s 499.

On the run to the checkered flag, Edwards’ drafting partner Brad Keselowski went for a pass on the inside and made contact with Edwards. The No. 99 Claritin Ford was turned around and lifted into the air. Ryan Newman’s Chevrolet struck the Ford and flew into the catch fence. Edwards climbed out of his burning car and ran across the finish line in homage to “Talladega Nights.” It was the first Cup Series win for Keselowski, the eventual 2012 champion.

5. Jimmie Johnson Wins Closest-Ever Finish in 2011

NASCAR Classic Race Replay: 2011 Aaron’s 499 | Talladega Superspeedway

The best Talladega finish during the tandem era was the 2011 Aaron’s 499. Jimmie Johnson won the race over Clint Bowyer by 0.002 seconds, tied for the closest-ever margin of victory in NASCAR history. The leaders across the line are four-wide each in a two-car tandem. Dale Earnhardt Jr. helped push Johnson to the race win.

4. Tony Stewart’s “Apology” in 2012

[HD] Tony Stewart Funny Post-Race Interview Talladega 2012

Packs were back at the 2012 Aaron’s 499. NASCAR made several rule changes to make tandem drafting unfeasible without the cars overheating. The changes also meant drivers were more likely to get collected in a massive crash. Tony Stewart vented his frustrations after his day ended early in a sarcastic apology to the fans. Stewart starts by saying, “Sorry, we couldn’t crash more cars today,” and makes jabs at NASCAR’s apparent desire to see more crashes.

3. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wins Four Straight in 2003

NASCAR Classic Race Replay: 2003 Aaron’s 499 | Talladega Superspeedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was untouchable at Talladega in the early 2000s. Junior went on a run, winning four consecutive races at the superspeedway: the 2001 EA Sports 500, the 2002 Aaron’s 499, the 2002 EA Sports 500 and the 2003 Aaron’s 499. However, there was some controversy with the final victory. During the closing laps, Earnhardt Jr. put his car’s left wheels out-of-bounds to pass Matt Kenseth. NASCAR ruled that Kenseth forced out Junior and didn’t black flag him.

2. “The Greatest Talladega Race Ever” in 2010

2010 Aarons 499 (Full Race)

The 2010 Aaron’s 499 earned its moniker “the Greatest Talladega Race Ever” from three-time champion and TV commentator Darrell Waltrip. The spectacular trip to the superspeedway featured 29 different leaders and 88 lead changes, both records. The race went down to a green-white-checkered finish. Jamie McMurray and Kevin Harvick broke clear of the field tandem drafting. Harvick perfectly timed his duck to the inside through the tri-oval, passing McMurray to win the race by 0.011 seconds.

1. Dale Earnhardt’s Final Victory in 2000

NASCAR Classic Race Replay: Dale Earnhardt’s final NASCAR win | Talladega Superspeedway

Dale Earnhardt Sr. was in 17th place with four laps to go in the 2000 Winston 500. In a charge for the ages, he fought to the front and saw the white flag as the leader. The Intimidator held off the field for the final lap and won the race. It would be the 76th and final race win of Earnhardt Sr.’s career. He would die four months later in a crash during the 2001 Daytona 500’s last lap.

Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s ten victories at Talladega Superspeedway is still the track record. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is in second place, tied with Jeff Gordon and Brad Keselowski, with six race wins at the 2.66-mile oval.

