How To Watch F1 In Hungary, IndyCar’s Iowa Doubleheader And NASCAR At Pocono

Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly How to Watch racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. The Formula 1 season will reach its midpoint in Hungary, IndyCar is delivering a double dose of short oval action in Iowa, and NASCAR is heading to Pocono’s tricky triangle.
F1's Hungarian Grand Prix
The Formula One grid will look slightly different when the weekend starts in Budapest. Daniel Ricciardo will be making his return to front-line action with Scuderia AlphaTauri after the team parted ways with rookie Nyck de Vries. The Red Bull senior team is bringing an upgrade package to the race for their already dominant car.
Friday, July 21
Practice 1
7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Practice 2
11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Saturday, July 22
Practice 3
6:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Qualifying
10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro
Sunday, July 23
Race
9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro
The Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend In Iowa
While Ganassi driver Alex Palou had his win streak end in Toronto with Christian Lundgaard’s maiden victory, the Spaniard still leads the championship by 117 points over his teammate Scott Dixon. The doubleheader at Iowa Speedway will be an opportunity for the field to gain ground on Palou.
Friday, July 21
Practice
4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock
Saturday, July 22
Qualifying
9:30 a.m ET on Peacock
Hy-Vee Homefront 250
3:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock
Sunday, July 23
Warm-Up
11:05 a.m. ET on NBC / Peacock
Hy-Vee One Step 250
3:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock
NASCAR’s HighPoint.com 400
Only six races remain before the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin. Race victories are becoming increasingly valuable for drivers without enough points to secure a playoff berth, like Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott. The 2020 champion has five top-five finishes this season but missed six races after breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident and was suspended for one race after deliberately wrecking Denny Hamlin. Elliott must win to make the playoffs.
Friday, July 21
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Practice / Qualifying
1:30 p.m. ET on FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice / Qualifying
3:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday, July 22
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - CRC Brakleen 150
12:00 p.m. ET on FS1
NASCAR Cup Series - Practice / Qualifying
3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pocono 225
5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
Sunday, July 23
NASCAR Cup Series - HighPoint.com 400
2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network