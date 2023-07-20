How To Watch F1 In Hungary, IndyCar’s Iowa Doubleheader And NASCAR At Pocono

Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly How to Watch racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. The Formula 1 season will reach its midpoint in Hungary, IndyCar is delivering a double dose of short oval action in Iowa, and NASCAR is heading to Pocono’s tricky triangle.

F1's Hungarian Grand Prix

The Formula One grid will look slightly different when the weekend starts in Budapest. Daniel Ricciardo will be making his return to front-line action with Scuderia AlphaTauri after the team parted ways with rookie Nyck de Vries. The Red Bull senior team is bringing an upgrade package to the race for their already dominant car.

Friday, July 21

Practice 1

7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Practice 2

11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Saturday, July 22

Practice 3

6:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Qualifying

10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro

Sunday, July 23

Race

9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro

The Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend In Iowa

While Ganassi driver Alex Palou had his win streak end in Toronto with Christian Lundgaard’s maiden victory, the Spaniard still leads the championship by 117 points over his teammate Scott Dixon. The doubleheader at Iowa Speedway will be an opportunity for the field to gain ground on Palou.

Friday, July 21

Practice

4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Saturday, July 22

Qualifying

9:30 a.m ET on Peacock

Hy-Vee Homefront 250

3:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

Sunday, July 23

Warm-Up

11:05 a.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

Hy-Vee One Step 250

3:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

NASCAR’s HighPoint.com 400

Only six races remain before the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin. Race victories are becoming increasingly valuable for drivers without enough points to secure a playoff berth, like Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott. The 2020 champion has five top-five finishes this season but missed six races after breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident and was suspended for one race after deliberately wrecking Denny Hamlin. Elliott must win to make the playoffs.

Friday, July 21

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Practice / Qualifying

1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice / Qualifying

3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, July 22

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - CRC Brakleen 150

12:00 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Cup Series - Practice / Qualifying

3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pocono 225

5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Sunday, July 23

NASCAR Cup Series - HighPoint.com 400

2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network