The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Racing

How To Watch F1 In Hungary, IndyCar’s Iowa Doubleheader And NASCAR At Pocono

Formula 1 is halfway through its season, and NASCAR begins its run toward the playoffs

By
Ryan Erik King
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia, McLaren F1 Team, MCL35M, Mercedes engine driver in action during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 31, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary.
Photo: Ferenc Isza / AFP (Getty Images)

Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly How to Watch racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. The Formula 1 season will reach its midpoint in Hungary, IndyCar is delivering a double dose of short oval action in Iowa, and NASCAR is heading to Pocono’s tricky triangle.

Watch
Racing Tech: Explaining NASCAR's New Skew
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Racing Tech | NASCAR Will Show Off its NextGen Cup Car Capabilities at Le Mans
May 11, 2023
Chase Elliott Explains the Challenge of Adapting to NASCAR's Next Gen Car
February 28, 2023

F1's Hungarian Grand Prix

Alpha Tauri's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo sits in his car at the Hungaroring race track in Mogyorod near Budapest on July 20, 2023, ahead of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix.
Photo: Ferenc Isza / AFP (Getty Images)
Advertisement

The Formula One grid will look slightly different when the weekend starts in Budapest. Daniel Ricciardo will be making his return to front-line action with Scuderia AlphaTauri after the team parted ways with rookie Nyck de Vries. The Red Bull senior team is bringing an upgrade package to the race for their already dominant car.

Friday, July 21

Practice 1
7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Practice 2
11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Saturday, July 22

Practice 3
6:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Qualifying
10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro

Sunday, July 23

Race
9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro

The Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend In Iowa

Image for article titled How To Watch F1 In Hungary, IndyCar’s Iowa Doubleheader And NASCAR At Pocono
Photo: Chris Owens / Penske Entertainment (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement

While Ganassi driver Alex Palou had his win streak end in Toronto with Christian Lundgaard’s maiden victory, the Spaniard still leads the championship by 117 points over his teammate Scott Dixon. The doubleheader at Iowa Speedway will be an opportunity for the field to gain ground on Palou.

Friday, July 21

Practice
4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Saturday, July 22

Qualifying
9:30 a.m ET on Peacock

Hy-Vee Homefront 250
3:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

Sunday, July 23

Warm-Up
11:05 a.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

Hy-Vee One Step 250
3:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

NASCAR’s HighPoint.com 400

Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Ferenc Isza / AFP (Getty Images)

Only six races remain before the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin. Race victories are becoming increasingly valuable for drivers without enough points to secure a playoff berth, like Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott. The 2020 champion has five top-five finishes this season but missed six races after breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident and was suspended for one race after deliberately wrecking Denny Hamlin. Elliott must win to make the playoffs.

Friday, July 21

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Practice / Qualifying
1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice / Qualifying
3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, July 22

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - CRC Brakleen 150
12:00 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Cup Series - Practice / Qualifying
3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pocono 225
5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Sunday, July 23

NASCAR Cup Series - HighPoint.com 400
2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network