What Is The Daytona 500?

To put it pretty simply, the Daytona 500 is easily NASCAR’s biggest race of the year, on a similar level of series importance as the Rolex 24 is for IMSA, the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the World Endurance Championship, or the Indianapolis 500 for IndyCar. It’s the first official race of the year, and the race week is bolstered by qualifying, Duels, and lower-tier races. It’s one of those races that traditionally features a larger field than the rest of the year thanks to the prestige of the event.

The Daytona 500 takes place at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida, and it lasts 500 miles.

Daytona has been the unofficial home of NASCAR for years; stock cars have been competing at Daytona Beach for ages, and it was at Daytona that NASCAR as an organization was formed. The race has been the season opener for the Cup Series since 1982, and it’s one of the best season openers in all of racing.