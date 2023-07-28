How To Watch F1’s Belgian GP, NASCAR At Richmond And The Formula E Season Finale

Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly How to Watch racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. Formula 1 is heading to Spa-Francorchamps for what is expected to be another wet race weekend. NASCAR is heading short-track racing at Richmond after a heated race at Pocono. Formula E will end its season in London.

F1’s Belgian Grand Prix

Safety is at the forefront of discussions ahead of the Spa-Francorchamps race weekend because of forecasted rain. This will be F1’s first visit to the legendary Belgian circuit since the death of Dutch teenager Dilano Van’t Hoff at Spa in a feeder series race earlier this year.

Friday, July 28

Practice

7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Qualifying

11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Saturday, July 29

Sprint Shootout

6:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Sprint Race

10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Sunday, July 30

Race

9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

NASCAR’s Cook Out 400

NASCAR’s visit to Richmond Raceway will be the first opportunity for a few drivers to get revenge against Denny Hamlin. Hamlin won last weekend at Pocono but took Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman out of contention to get his hands on the trophy. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has shown no remorse for his actions so I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a target on track on Sunday.

Friday, July 28

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice/Qualifying

From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

5:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Saturday, July 29

NASCAR Cup Series - Practice/Qualifying

12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Road America 180

From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

3:00 p.m. ET on NBC

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Worldwide Express 250

7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, July 30

NASCAR Cup Series - Cook Out 400

3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

FE’s London E-Prix

Avalanche Andrett’s Jake Dennis is in prime position to seal his first FIA Formula E World Championship this weekend in London. Heading into the season-ending doubleheader, Dennis leads the standings by 24 points over Envision’s Nick Cassidy and 44 points ahead of Jaguar’s Mitch Evans.

Friday, July 28

Practice 1

12:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Saturday, July 29

Practice 2

5:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Qualifying 1

7:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Race 1

12:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, July 30

Practice 3

5:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Qualifying 2

7:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Race 2

12:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network