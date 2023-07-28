The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
Racing

How To Watch F1’s Belgian GP, NASCAR At Richmond And The Formula E Season Finale

Safety concerns loom over Belgian Grand Prix weekend with rain forecasted

By
Ryan Erik King
Formula 1 World Championship, Belgian Grand Prix, Race: Sergio Perez from Mexico of the Oracle Red Bull team is on track at Spa.
Photo: Hasan Bratic/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly How to Watch racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. Formula 1 is heading to Spa-Francorchamps for what is expected to be another wet race weekend. NASCAR is heading short-track racing at Richmond after a heated race at Pocono. Formula E will end its season in London.

F1’s Belgian Grand Prix

Shoots from the start at Kemmel Straigth during the Formula 1 Championship FORMULA 1 ROLEX BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2022 RACE on August 28, 2022 at the Circuit National de Francorchamps in Francorchamps
Photo: Alessio De Marco/LiveMedia/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Safety is at the forefront of discussions ahead of the Spa-Francorchamps race weekend because of forecasted rain. This will be F1’s first visit to the legendary Belgian circuit since the death of Dutch teenager Dilano Van’t Hoff at Spa in a feeder series race earlier this year.

Friday, July 28

Practice
7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Qualifying
11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Saturday, July 29

Sprint Shootout
6:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Sprint Race
10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Sunday, July 30

Race
9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

NASCAR’s Cook Out 400

Fans watch from the stands during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 02, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
Photo: David Jensen (Getty Images)
NASCAR’s visit to Richmond Raceway will be the first opportunity for a few drivers to get revenge against Denny Hamlin. Hamlin won last weekend at Pocono but took Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman out of contention to get his hands on the trophy. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has shown no remorse for his actions so I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a target on track on Sunday.

Friday, July 28

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice/Qualifying
From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
5:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Saturday, July 29

NASCAR Cup Series - Practice/Qualifying
12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Road America 180
From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
3:00 p.m. ET on NBC

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Worldwide Express 250
7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, July 30

NASCAR Cup Series - Cook Out 400
3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

FE’s London E-Prix

Lucas Di Grassi of Brazil and ROKiT Venturi Racing drives his car during the of ABB FIA Formula E Championship -London E-Prix Round 14 on July 31, 2022 at the ExCel Arena on July 30, 2022 in London, England.
Photo: Sebastian Frej/MB Media (Getty Images)
Avalanche Andrett’s Jake Dennis is in prime position to seal his first FIA Formula E World Championship this weekend in London. Heading into the season-ending doubleheader, Dennis leads the standings by 24 points over Envision’s Nick Cassidy and 44 points ahead of Jaguar’s Mitch Evans.

Friday, July 28

Practice 1
12:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Saturday, July 29

Practice 2
5:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Qualifying 1
7:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Race 1
12:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, July 30

Practice 3
5:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Qualifying 2
7:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website

Race 2
12:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network