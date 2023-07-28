How To Watch F1’s Belgian GP, NASCAR At Richmond And The Formula E Season Finale

Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly How to Watch racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. Formula 1 is heading to Spa-Francorchamps for what is expected to be another wet race weekend. NASCAR is heading short-track racing at Richmond after a heated race at Pocono. Formula E will end its season in London.
F1’s Belgian Grand Prix
Safety is at the forefront of discussions ahead of the Spa-Francorchamps race weekend because of forecasted rain. This will be F1’s first visit to the legendary Belgian circuit since the death of Dutch teenager Dilano Van’t Hoff at Spa in a feeder series race earlier this year.
Friday, July 28
Practice
7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Qualifying
11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Saturday, July 29
Sprint Shootout
6:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Sprint Race
10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Sunday, July 30
Race
9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
NASCAR’s Cook Out 400
NASCAR’s visit to Richmond Raceway will be the first opportunity for a few drivers to get revenge against Denny Hamlin. Hamlin won last weekend at Pocono but took Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman out of contention to get his hands on the trophy. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has shown no remorse for his actions so I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a target on track on Sunday.
Friday, July 28
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice/Qualifying
From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
5:00 p.m. ET on USA Network
Saturday, July 29
NASCAR Cup Series - Practice/Qualifying
12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Road America 180
From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
3:00 p.m. ET on NBC
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Worldwide Express 250
7:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Sunday, July 30
NASCAR Cup Series - Cook Out 400
3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network
FE’s London E-Prix
Avalanche Andrett’s Jake Dennis is in prime position to seal his first FIA Formula E World Championship this weekend in London. Heading into the season-ending doubleheader, Dennis leads the standings by 24 points over Envision’s Nick Cassidy and 44 points ahead of Jaguar’s Mitch Evans.
Friday, July 28
Practice 1
12:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Website
Saturday, July 29
Practice 2
5:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website
Qualifying 1
7:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website
Race 1
12:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Sunday, July 30
Practice 3
5:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website
Qualifying 2
7:40 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Website
Race 2
12:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network