Alpha wants us to believe that it’s a real automotive company, despite not having released or sold a single vehicle to the public. As of now, the company has a full lineup of nine retro-styled vehicles, covering nearly every vehicle preference from coupes to sedans to pickups. Its latest is this admittedly cool EV wagon.

Called the Saga Estate, it’s based on the company’s someday upcoming Saga sedan. The wagon is unique in that the rear hatch is angled, giving it an almost shooting brake-like appearance. You’d think with a roof and cargo area angled like that, it would cut into cargo room. But the company claims the Saga Estate has 35 cubic feet of cargo space. If you compared that space to the few wagons left on the market today, it would be similar to the Mercedes E450 All Terrain.



While the wagon may look compact in pictures, it’ s not actually compact at all. Measuring 15 feet long, six and a half feet wide, and weighing just over 4,500 pounds, it has crossover-like dimensions. Alpha’s claimed dimensions put the Saga at about a foot or so shorter than a standard wheelbase Jeep Grand Cherokee while weighing a few hundred pounds more (depending on the engine of course).



Alpha claims the Saga Estate will have over 300 miles of range from its 85 kWh lithium-ion battery. The Saga’s claimed dual-motor all-wheel drive setup is said to provide a claimed 0 to 60 acceleration time of 6.3 seconds. While the time isn’t that slow, its 0.1 seconds slower than a Kia Niro EV, the next closest wagon-y EV.

There could even be an off-road kit option to give the Estate things like bigger wheels, off-road lights, and an increased ride height — all for $45,000. But again, there is no set production date. Instead, Alpha is expecting your interest-free loans in the ever-familiar form of reservations.

But reserve at your own peril. As far as production goes, the company claims its Wolf pickup will launch at the end of 2023. But that date certainly sounds optimistic considering what two company reps explained in an interview with The Verge last December: Which was nothing. It was more a confusing, circular carnival about the cars being in production, but not being in production.

You say the cars that you’re “producing,” and you’ve talked about the vehicles that you’re “designing.” What is actually being done at Alpha Motor right now? Are you designing vehicle designs that you hope to produce if you feel they’re popular enough? Are you actually trying to start producing something that looks like one of those cars? What is actually happening? Boyt: All of the vehicles that we have released are in production process. In our production process. Every one of those is within our production process. And what does that mean, just so I’m clear.