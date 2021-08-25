Alpha has debuted the Wolf, an electric pickup that looks good but no guarantee that it will make it to actual production. The company claims to have moved on from providing pitches to investors and neat renders, to having an actual model of the Wolf to debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum in L.A.



There’s just not a lot to suggest the Wolf will actually get made. The company claims that the model will be available at the end of 2023. Production is set to take place in the U.S., according to Jay Lijewski. He’s one of the guys in the Wolf’s debut video; the other is Joshua Boyt. Neither of them have any explicit connection to Alpha Motor, their LinkedIn pages say they own a PR firm, which is either called Advanced Placement per Joshua’s LinkedIn or Advanced Placment if you go by Jay’s LinkedIn. They seem to primarily work in the coffee business.

A report from Electrek noted that Alpha doesn’t seem to have any executives, engineers or funding — all of which would be helpful in meeting their 2023 launch target.



Anyway, let’s look at their claims:



Alpha says the Wolf will be available either with a single motor and rear-wheel drive, or with a dual motor and four-wheel drive. The Wolf’s range would be from 250 to 275 miles from a 75 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The little electric truck could do 0-60 miles per hour in 6.2 seconds. I call it little because it looks tiny in photos, but when there’s a human for scale, it’s obviously not that small. It’s right under 16 feet long, which undercuts the Ford Maverick by a foot.

It’s still not as small as the single-cab compact trucks it borrows its looks from. The bed is almost six feet long, and Alpha claims the truck’s towing capacity would be 3,000 pounds. To be clear, these specs are all “projected estimations,” according to the company’s own site, where disclaimers abound.

Reservations are open, and the Wolf starts at $36,000.

This is strictly a two-seater, which I think is perfect for people who want a truck in the mold of classic compact pickups. There are renders of a four-door model, called the Superwolf. The design of the four-door loses some of the charm.



And the design really is charming. It’s very simple, but it looks good. It looks like you could draw it on a napkin, but its familiarity and simplicity is welcome. I guess I wish whoever is responsible for this good luck.

