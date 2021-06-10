The 2022 Ford Maverick Is Not Really For Cities

The 2022 Ford Maverick is for the kind of person “who needs a tight turning radius to parallel park in narrow spots,” Ford says. It’s for the kind of person who “wants to get around the city,” Ford says, while also emphasizing its targeted 40 mpg in the city. The only problem is that the Maverick is not really for cities after all.
We know this because Ford will not be selling the Maverick in Europe, which is a market that loves great city cars. According to Automotive News, Ford won’t be bringing the Maverick there ostensibly because Europeans are turning away from pickups and toward more petite SUVs and crossovers. And yet Auto News also says that the Ford Ranger is selling quite well in Europe, suggesting that, while Europeans may be turning away from pickups, they aren’t from Fords.
From Automotive News:
A Ford of Europe spokesman told Automotive News Europe that the Maverick will not be exported for sale in Europe.
In Europe, Ford is one of only a few automakers still offering pickups. Its midsize Ranger is currently the best-selling pickup in the region with sales up 44 percent to 12,000 in the first quarter, according to JATO Dynamics market researcher.
It is also possible that Ford isn’t bringing the Maverick to Europe because of stricter emissions regulations there. Even looking at specifications alone, the Ford Maverick is not great for cities, or seemingly intended for them.
The Ford Maverick, for example, is almost 17 feet long, or about a foot shorter than a Cadillac Escalade. It would not be impossible to street park a Ford Maverick in a major city — plenty of cars in NYC are just as big — but it would also not be practical.
It is also a shame that Ford has to pretend that the Maverick is a good car for cities, because, the thing is, Ford used to sell a good city car in America. It was called the Fiesta. In its hatchback form, it was just over 13 feet long — perfect for pulling into a street spot that might not be able to fit a car that is almost 17 feet long, which is a lot of street spots.
There are markets of course, where Ford does still sell the Fiesta, including in Europe, where good city cars are afforded the proper respect they deserve. The problem, as Ford has apparently realized, is that a midsize truck like the Maverick simply is not one of them.
DISCUSSION
The real reason this won’t be sold in Europe is tax. Yes, the Escape is sold in Europe, but its built in Spain. They will not be tooling up the factory to build this too, they wouldn’t sell enough to justify it. Importing this from the USA would attract too much duty at put the price point closer to the Ranger. Which I think in Europe comes from South Africa. Outside of the USA the Ranger can be had as a single cab 2wd non-hi-rider and at that spec, the Maverick just wouldn’t compete on price. What does surprise me is that the South African Ford factory that builds the Focus isn’t tooling up to sell it in RHD markets like South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. We literally can’t get enough trucks! The wait for a Hilux is more than 6 months at the moment. They simply cannot build them fast enough!