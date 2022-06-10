#11, The Loser: 2022 Ford Maverick in Rapid Red

I vote Rapid Red as the worst color you can paint a Maverick, because it’s misleading. While Ford says it’s a $495 option for the color, it’ll really cost you $5,800. First, you can only get this color with the Hybrid engine and a First Edition package, which just plays into those buyers who just have to have the first of a new model along with a Lariat luxury package. So, Ford was right in calling it Rapid Red, as it rapidly raises the price and turns the Maverick into a $35,000 compact pickup.