The Ford Maverick offers an array of colors for every buyer — with six to 11 colors to choose from, depending on which trim of the Maverick you decide to purchase. Of course, as with all cars, the higher the trim level, the better the color choice. These are all of the colors the Ford Maverick is available in ranked from best to worst.
#1: 2022 Ford Maverick in Cyber Orange
Automakers! Please make more orange and yellow vehicles! While this color may be too loud and bright for some, it really works on the Maverick. As a $495 option and only available on XLT and Lariat trims, Cyber Orange just screams outdoors-ready adventure to me (Or... I’m really a big-ass kid inside that likes bright colors.) Either way, it’s screaming something and is the best color you can get a Maverick in.
#2: 2022 Ford Maverick in Area 51
This is the color that Maverick was first introduced to the world in, and that makes this color a bit odd. Usually, when automakers debut a vehicle in such a specific color like this, it’s an option or only available on a higher trim. But Ford went and made Area 51 a no-cost option on every single offered trim. That means you can have your steelies and a not-so-fleet vehicle looking color to go with it!
#3: 2022 Ford Maverick in Hot Pepper Red
One of three bright colors you can choose from for the Maverick, Hot Pepper Red isn’t as hot as its name suggests. Its the least bright of the “bright colors.” I feel it comes across as more of a... Roasted Salsa Metallic, and depending on the lighting it even looks a bit orange. Its a $390 option on XLT and Lariat trims and I’d say, skip it.
#4: 2022 Ford Maverick in Cactus Gray
I’m honestly not surprised Ford offered the Maverick in this color. The last few years, customers have revealed they love their vehicles painted in a nice hue of cement mix, and so more automakers have come to offer it. I don’t get why Ford calls it Cactus Gray on the Maverick though. I don’t really see the green hue to it. [Ed. note: I have seen the green hue, but it’s very subtle.]
#5: 2022 Ford Maverick in Velocity Blue
It’s blue. That’s all I got. I mean, it’s not a bad blue. But it’s not a particularly good blue either. Nothing about it screams velocity either. Ford should’ve tried harder with its young people outreach and called it Vibes Blue or something. Not Velocity Blue.
#6: 2022 Ford Maverick in Alto Blue
Right name, wrong blue. While it makes the Maverick more handsome, it comes across as more of a grownup color, something that would work better on an F-150 or a Super Duty. The cuteness of the Maverick, with its big headlights, I feel clashes with Alto Blue. It’s a $390 option on XLT and Lariat trims.
#7: 2022 Ford Maverick in Shadow Black
Black on vehicles usually comes across as mysterious. Classy. Not so much on the Maverick. While Black is honestly one of my favorite vehicle colors, it’s just not working on the Maverick for me. It’s like, seeing a shirt you thought would look great on you in the store, but then when you put it on you realize it doesn’t actually look that great at all. That’s Shadow Black.
#8: 2022 Ford Maverick in Carbonized Gray
Another color name that’s the right name for the wrong color. Honestly, who did Ford hire to name these colors? Carbonized Gray should’ve been Cactus Gray and this should’ve been Slate Gray. Or something else. But this gray sucks.
#9: 2022 Ford Maverick in Oxford White
Ford really could’ve saved themselves some time by calling this Fleet White, because that’s exactly what it is. Oxford White is really more of a Lincoln than Ford anyway. I mean look at it. This is city fleet vehicle. Or an exterminator. Or your local Pep Boys delivery driver. I’d skip the white just to avoid people asking me how much I charge for my services.
#10: 2022 Ford Maverick in Iconic Silver
This is another color to skip unless you want to be mistaken for having a pool cleaning service. I mean, it might work on a XLT or something for the dude that mountain bikes on the weekends. But there’s really nothing iconic about this Iconic Silver.
#11, The Loser: 2022 Ford Maverick in Rapid Red
I vote Rapid Red as the worst color you can paint a Maverick, because it’s misleading. While Ford says it’s a $495 option for the color, it’ll really cost you $5,800. First, you can only get this color with the Hybrid engine and a First Edition package, which just plays into those buyers who just have to have the first of a new model along with a Lariat luxury package. So, Ford was right in calling it Rapid Red, as it rapidly raises the price and turns the Maverick into a $35,000 compact pickup.
