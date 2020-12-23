The Alpha Ace Is A New EV Concept With A Fantastic Look

I should preface all of this with the usual reminders about how ours is an uncertain world, full of chaos and entropy, and I have exactly no idea if this thing will ever become real. I’m pretty certain everything about this car only exists in the form of renderings and optimistically-guessed numbers. What I can say for sure, though, is that I really like the general design, so let’s just work with that.
The car (well, the idea of the car) is the Alpha Motors Ace, a charming and compact fastback with a plucky, slightly retro look.
Alfa seems to be designing the Ace around a now-expected electric skateboard-type chassis, something which I’m realizing I’ve come to expect from every new EV builder now.
This ghost-image of the car suggests a two-seater, with what seems to be cargo room upfront and at the rear:
Alfa’s specs, such as they are for a car that does not exist yet, seem to be on par with what you’d expect from a modern EV design:
“RANGE - 250+ miles | DRIVE - Rear Wheel Drive | ACCELERATION - 6s 0-60mph | WEIGHT - 3600lbs | Rapid Charger | Battery Cooler and Heater”
The interior is minimalistic but appealing, with what looks like maybe leather straps and perforated metals:
The rear is pert and sports a simple full-width taillamp unit, and maybe a hatch? It’s a compact car with big wheels and flares, always a fun formula.
The front end feels like an update of the classic Late Cold War-Era Car Face, which seems like a good call to me.
Also, note the incredibly old-school side mirrors, which look cool but probably cost like a quarter-mile of range.
It seems Alpha may be depending on reservations to decide if this is real or not, and there’s no mention of price, but, if you’re smitten, have at it.
It’s a great design that I’d love to see on the roads, but I’ve been stung so many times before, I won’t get my hopes up.
But maybe.
DISCUSSION
The photos and some sections call it an “Alpha” and others call it an “Alfa” which I read as Alfa Romero, part of the FCA empire. You should probably fix the typos.