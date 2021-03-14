The Alpha Wolf Is The Coolest EV Truck We've Seen Yet

Image : Alpha Motor Company

Plenty of automakers are proposing electric trucks as part of their repertoire, but we still haven’t really seen anyone put one into production yet. That said, I’m kind of digging the Alpha Motor Corporation’s W olf pickup truck. Which is definitely still a concept and for which Alpha is actually taking pre-orders. But I think it’s the best example of a good-looking, functional electric truck that we’ve seen so far, which is exactly what I’m here for.

The first thing I appreciate is the fact that the Wolf looks like a truck. I love a funky concept car, but it seems like automakers just get kind of weird with it and make their EVs look like they came from the future. Take the Tesla Cybertruck, for example. That thing looks like it’s a better fit for Elon Musk’s Martian colony than it does for us mere earthbound mortals. And I’m still not convinced it’s going to be super efficient at, like, doing Truck Stuff.

But the Wolf gives you that sense just by looking at it. It looks capable because it looks like a truck with a wide stance and a classic rollbar. Not that it’s massive; at just over 15 feet long, this thing is smaller than the Toyota Tacoma and the Nissan Frontier. It’s a “compact” pickup more than anything else. But it looks good. It looks normal. And that conveys a sense of confidence I haven’t had in some other electric truck concepts.

The inside is where you’re going to get the modernism, because the cabin is like a minimalist art display. There are pretty much no buttons for those of you who appreciate their more tactile feel, and there’s a digital instrument panel and infotainment screen inside. And that’s about it.

We don’t know hard facts on this bad boy because it is, after all, a concept. But here’s what we’re estimating:

Under $40,000

0 to 60 in 6.2 seconds

75 to 85 Kilowatt-hour battery

275 mile range on a full charge

Single cab

Four-wheel drive

We do know that Alpha is saying it shares the same basic underpinnings as its Jax vehicle, which is likely why the Wolf is so small. We don’t know much about trims or amenities, but if you’re interested in this modern take on a classic look, you can secure a pre-order through the Alpha website.