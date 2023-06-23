At $13,200, Is This 1988 VW Cabriolet Ready For Summer Fun?

The red and white color scheme on today’s Nice Price or No Dice VW Cabriolet is tweely referenced in the Coca-Cola license plate on the front bumper. Let’s see if this smile-inducing little convertible’s price is equally as refreshing.

I think we all can agree that cars are meant to be enjoyed by getting behind the wheel, cranking that starter, and vrooming-off in them to someplace. Sure they can be fun to look at too, but that’s totally secondary.

With yesterday’s 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII LSC, someone threw a glitch into the system, taking the model’s “Collector’s Edition” designation to heart and only amassing a mere 898 miles on the car over the past 25 years. That lack of use couldn’t atone for the model’s only modest appeal and at a $59,900 asking, most of you found the whole idea laughable. The result was a massive 98 percent No Dice loss for the low-mileage Lincoln.

So, we’re already two days into Summer and just what have we got to show for it? Let’s get this party started with a classic 1988 Volkswagen Cabriolet presented in a cheerful red and white combo.

This clean title basket-hoop droptop is claimed to be all original and to have been in the possession of its present owner since 1996. That owner has seemingly pampered the car over the years , saying that she has always garaged and covered the car when it’s not in use.

Overall, that effort seems to have paid off. The paint pops almost like new, even on the bumper caps’ horizontal surfaces, which typically show sun wear after years of exposure. The top looks in decent condition as well, showing no rips or tears, and the seller claiming no major leaks. The factory 13-inch ‘Zandvoort’ alloys are spotless too, showing no evidence of curb rash or flaking paint.

Under the hood, the 1.8-liter SOHC four presents as clean and without any obvious malarkey. Everything seems intact, right down to the weird pool ball case-appearing vacuum canister strapped to the hood. In the Cabriolet, this mill produced 90 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque so don’t plan on using this to win any races. The five-speed stick should at least make it engaging and frugal with the fuel.

According to the seller, the car has recently been given a tune-up and now runs “pretty good.” The A/C works, but, per the seller, could likely stand a recharge. That’s R12 so good luck with that. The only other notable issue is a broken odometer. That stopped working at what appears to be a little over 103,000 miles, and the seller doesn’t say how long ago it gave up the ghost, nor how many miles they estimate the car has done since.

Besides those issues, it all seems to be in working order and in very nice shape. The interior is clean and gives off a very ’80s vibe in both the color choice and pattern. The seats will be familiar to any Volkswagen fan regardless of their upholstering, as will the dash and random-appearing but factory ancillary gauges above the shifter. Just below those are four cassette drawers, another bit of ’80s kitsch, although the car now has an aftermarket CD stereo. We don’t get to see the car with its top down, but the seller makes no mention of any issue in it doing so.

With Summer slipping past us seemingly before our eyes, what might this cute Cabriolet bring to capture some warm-weather driving fun while it’s here? The seller asks $13,200, and we now need to weigh in on how spot-on they may be in setting that price.

What do you say, is this VW worth that much? Or, does that price rain on our summer parade ?

You decide!

