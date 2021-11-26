Some people collect band t-shirts whenever they go to a show, others save up ticket stubs to memorialize an evening. But if you’re a millionaire, I imagine you might be tempted to collect the former cars of your musical idols.

If I was a millionaire, I’d definitely have my eye on this excellent 1987 Ferrari Testarossa, which was previously driven by none other than Sir Elton John.

According to auction site Shannons, which is offering the car as part of its 40th anniversary sale, the Testarossa was gifted to John on his 40th birthday.

The Tiny Dancer singer was given the Rossa Corsa-colored Testarossa by his record label, MCA, in March 1987. Shannons said that at the time it was adorned with “a large red ribbon and a feather boa”. Sadly, those accessories aren’t included in the auction.

Expected to sell for between AU$300,000 and AU$350,000 ($216,000 - $252,000), John’s former Ferrari has covered 10,733 miles and is powered by a flat-12 engine coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox.

When new, the Testarossa produced 390hp, which could power the car to 180mph and gave it a zero to 60 time of 5.2 seconds.

To compliment the signature Rossa Corsa paint and cheese-grater gills on the car’s exterior, the Testarossa is also fitted with the single high mirror, rather than the double mirrors of later models, and 16-inch wheels.

Inside, there’s a light tan-colored leather interior and brown carpets, which Shannons says are all in good condition.



Alongside the car, the winning bidder will also get a letter from the Crocodile Rock star confirming his past ownership of this excellent car.

As it’s covered more than 10,000 miles during its lifetime, I can’t help but imagine John blasting around Watford in the UK, where he is chairman of the local football club. Imagine a flamboyantly-dressed Elton John zooming past in a Testarossa with a feather boa flowing out the window. What a majestic sight.

Anyway, if you want to recreate this vision, the Ferrari is now being sold online through Shannons in Australia. I think it should be obligatory for whoever buys it to soundtrack their first drive with Don’t Go Breaking My Heart as they roll off the lot.

But this isn’t the first time this Ferrari has hit the auction block. It was originally sold by John in 2001 as part of a Christies sale of some of his previous rides.



In that auction, it was joined by two other Ferraris, a 1992 512 TR and a 1986 412 Sports Coupé. The sale also featured vintage Jaguars, Aston Martins, Bentleys and a Rolls Royce.

Proof, if ever it was needed, that the Rocket Man has an excellent taste in cars.