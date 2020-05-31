Drive Free or Die.
Weekend Wallpaper

Your Fantastic Ferrari Testarossa Wallpapers Are Here

Max Finkel
Filed to:Ferrari Testarossa
Ferrari TestarossaFerrariweekend wallpaper
Weekend WallpaperPut these on your desktop to look cool and awesome.
Your mind wants this car to be red. It adjusts the balance somewhere between the cones in your eyes and the Ferrari receptors in your brain, making you believe it was red all along, just as it should be. At least my mind does. Probably because I’m a little colorblind.

Photo: Kevin McCauley

But in all honesty, I think the color is what makes this Testarossa so special. Aside from the fact that it’s one of the early cars with only one wing mirror, I guess.

Photo: Kevin McCauley

A red Ferrari, a yellow Ferrari, even a black Ferrari is a good-time car. For cruising the Sunset Strip or Collins Avenue. But something like this, a green one? This is a car that’s capable of a little more drama. And I think these shots bring out that drama perfectly.

Photo: Kevin McCauley

These shots come to us from our friend Kevin McCauley. He took these a few weeks ago in Houston, Texas. The owner recently applied the green wrap to the car, which I am obviously a huge fan of. But I have weird opinions about Ferrari colors so don’t feel bad if you don’t agree.

Photo: Kevin McCauley

Kevin tells me that the car has a tan interior, but the trunk carpeting is grey. Apparently the factory used whatever they had on hand for the tunk back then, matching or not.

Photo: Kevin McCauley

If you like these shots, check out Kevin’s website here, his Tumblr here, and his Instagram here. Oh, and if you want that top shot in full resolution, click here.

Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.

Max Finkel

Max Finkel is a Weekend Contributor at Jalopnik.

