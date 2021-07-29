Commercial vehicles can be a bit boring to those that don’t use them or aren’t into them. But for people that use them as intended, they are a godsend. Take my family’s Nissan NV3500 cargo van. We use it for deliveries. The thing is absolutely huge. We picked it over a comparable Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter because those are too narrow and don’t have a V8. Over 320 cubic ft. of cargo volume, 5.6-liter 375 horsepower V8, nearly 10,000 lb towing capacity; it’s a beast . And what’s weird is I actually like driving this thing. Yeah, the visibility sucks because of the lack of side windows and it’s hard to park because it’s so wide and huge, but it does what it’s supposed to do and it does it well.

We asked readers what other vehicles they drive. These were their answers.

Bulldozer Used For Fire Fighting

I operate a bulldozer used for fighting forest fires and drive a 40' transport to get it to the fires.

Suggested by: Johnny Hayes (Facebook)

A Nice Riding Mower

When it comes to Cubs, why fly a Piper when you can maneuver a Cadet? My Cub Cadet XT1 can bank 45 degree turns while I tuck to avoid the roll on hills. The hum of the engine moves me in indescribable ways as I cruise over Kentucky, St. Augustine, and Bermuda grasses. Like a Piper, there’s not a lot of room for storage and depending on the conditions, there’s a good chance my drink might get spilt.

Suggested by: MrWowiezowie

Freightliner Cascadia

My other ride has 450hp, 1800ft/lbs of torque and a turbo. It’s a Cascadia... awwwwwww yeah.

Suggested by: Kevin Helmboldt (Facebook)

Flight Simulator

I fly a navy flight simulator sometimes but not nearly as often as I would like. My brother runs the sim center and if no one has time booked they let families come in and use them. holidays are popular because everyone goes home. I’ve also got a motorcycle I love riding but it desperately needs service and I don’t have the cash for it right now. I put 92k on it in 6 years then kinda parked it.

Suggested by: Kahlessj

A Tough Old Tractor

For a while I was driving one of these to the post office, since we don’t have door-to-door delivery of mail in my little town. I sold it on and am in the market for a new (to me) one, preferably one modern enough to have a 3pt hitch so I could actually use modern, universal implements with it. It still needs to be old, though. No modern Kubotas for me, useful though they would be. Driving my old tractor to the PO and the store, people on their way to the lake or the museum would slow down and take pictures of my jalopy old tractor, which was exactly why I drove it for errands. It’s fun to look at. Besides being fun to have, I like them having something fun to spot while out and about. I don’t really need it, I just want something that’s kind of fun to drive and smile and wave from.

Suggested by: Elhigh

Dual HD Dualies

6.0 gas ‘10 and ‘11 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD Duallies. The ‘10 is a brute, the final year of “Chevrolet Thunder” with a giant single exhaust that exits before the rear axle. It supposedly only has 20 more horsepower than the ‘11 but it feels and sounds like a lot more.

Suggested by: Scott Sanford (Facebook)

Aeronca Champ

Aeronca Champ and many small Cessnas. Missed out on a Ford Tri-Motor. An airshow many years ago at Bradley Field had rides in a B-17 and a Tri-Motor. I was next in line for the B-17 ride (7/8 would go up at a time for a short flight). Plane comes in with one prop feathered - engine oil leak. That was it for the show. Then I’m in the next group for the Tri-Motor. We would get 6 minutes Pilot-in-sort of Command time (1/10 hour in our pilot log books!) of a Tri-Motor WOOT!!. Same thing, oil leak and canceled for rest of the show. RATS. Most HEMTTs including dragging around PATRIOT missile launchers with the M983. A few dozers, Case 1150, JD1020 (old), JD crawler loaders. Forklifts, semi-tractors.

Suggested by: steveone

A Naked Yamaha

Just my MT-10. I did take flying lessons when I was younger buy my motion sickness couldn’t handle it. Still managed like 10 hours or so I think.

Suggested by: CruzeHatch

Nothing Quite Like A Snowmobile

There is nothing on land as fun to drive as your run of the mill snowmobile, CVT or not. Most boats are well... boats and that description is aptly named, but the visible wake left behind of a boat on plane is one of the most entrancing images out there, the complex fluid dynamics and resistances literally visible behind you. And the feeling of hitting a perfectly timed wave and launching straight off it to land on a pillow despite the air... bliss. I will say I’ve never driven an ATV I really had fun on (compared to other machines anyways). The ultra-high center of gravity and waftiness is just not very enjoyable in my admittedly limited experience.

Suggested by: CarsRUs

Shiv S Works Triathlon Bike

This is a fun one. The frame was retired from the pro tour (used to belong to team Astana back in 2010) when this iteration of the frame/fork got banned by the UCI. this bike was only legal for something like 3 months. I just use it for Time Trial training/riding around... and for those who wonder about riding around on a disc. that rear wheel has about 12k miles on it and still spins true like the day I bought it.

Suggested by: redneckrob and his flock of Volvos