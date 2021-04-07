This Is What Gymkhana Would Look Like On A Snowmobile

Gif : Red Bull

It is an unequivocal fact that this absolutely rips, but there’s no way in hell you’d catch me trying anything like this. At a certain point in your life, you just have to stand back and realize that it’s okay to not try a backflip over an Amtrack train on your snowmobile. I’ll never get the opportunity to do that, and at fifteen I’d have been bummed to learn such a thing about myself, but in my mid-30s I’m more than happy to watch someone else do it and concede the experience.

Levi LeVallee took his snowmobile to the most bonkers extremes I can think of in this new video from Red Bull. The video starts out normal enough, catching some huge air at the local ski hill, but once LaVallee takes to the streets of Duluth, Minn. it all gets truly bonkers. This madcap streak through the port city on America’s northern border starts out wild and only gets more so as the clock ticks on.

If you remember all the way back to when Ken Block launched the first Gymkhana video, it was pretty staid and normal stuff compared to what that video team is pumping out these days. As Ken pushed the boundaries of what could be done in car videos, the rest of the extreme sports world had to rush to catch up. I grew up buying wakeboarding and snowboarding DVDs at the local gear shop, and this is at least several levels more wild than that.

There’s no chance you could ever find me jumping a snowmobile from a pier to a barge and back to another pier. Unfathomable. How and why does someone wake up deciding they want to do that? Whatever their reasoning might have been, the result is really freakin’ cool, so I’m not going to complain. Now, go click play and watch it again.