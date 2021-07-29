It’s common for car enthusiasts to also have a love for other kinds of vehicles. What else do you drive, ride, sail, or fly? This one is pretty anything goes. If it’s some sort of vehicle, we want to hear about it!

I’ve had a goal to operate as many different kinds of vehicles as possible for as long as I remember.

I started off like many of us do as kids and drove go karts and rode bicycles, but I always wondered what it would be like to drive a truck, sail a ship or fly a plane. My family moved around a lot over the years and it didn’t take long before I wanted to drive the huge U-Haul moving trucks, too.

Now, as an adult I’m pretty much speedrunning through my childhood vehicular fantasies. My first taste of it was taking over driving duties on one of my family’s many moves. I hopped behind the wheel of one of a 26-foot-long U-Haul box truck and felt like the queen of the road.

Later, I would take command of my parent s’ camping setup, a Ford Expedition EL hitched up to a 37-foot-long travel trailer. The Expedition is a normal vehicle that alone isn’t noteworthy. However, its driving experience is changed a great deal when it’s being used to tow a trailer that is as long as a school bus all on its own.

I’ve had some of the most fun in recent years with collecting motorcycles, driving a transit bus across the country and taking to the skies in a Cessna.

Flying has been an unbelievably gratifying experience and I stand by my word that everyone should take the controls of an old Cessna at least once in their lives.

What’s next? Someday I’d love to play with construction equipment or maybe take the helm of a ship.

What else do you drive, ride, sail or fly? What’s on your bucket list?



