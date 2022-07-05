On Saturday, history was made when Carlos Sainz, Jr. became just the second Spanish driver to win and take pole position at a Formula 1 grand prix. But, did you know that he was also just the sixth driver with “car” in his name to claim the front spot on the grid?



After I gave up trying to remember the five other drivers to share this honor, I went through the list of all 771 drivers to have started an F1 race and found out that there are 31 current and former racers with “car” in their name.

And that list of 31 drivers includes some pretty big names. Remember Carrol Shelby? He entered three F1 grands prix. And then there’s Carl Scarborough, who has the honor of being the only F1 driver with “car” in his name, twice.

But there are some drivers called Car who have risen above the rest and even managed to score an F1 point, or two. So, let’s take a moment to celebrate the 16 points-scoring F1 drivers with “car” in their name.