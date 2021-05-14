Here Are The Highest Mileage Cars You've Owned

Image : Chevy

I drive a lot. So usually every car I own gets thousands of miles put on it from daily driving. My current Sonata was brought new in 2018 and currently sits just under 118,000 miles. The Sonic before that was bought used and had 55,000 on it. When I traded it in it had about 140,000 miles on it. The TL Type S before that had nearly 180,000 miles on it when we got rid of it.....you get the point.

Advertisement

We asked readers what were the highest mileage cars they’ve owned. These were their answers.

Mitsubishi Montero

Image : Mitsubishi

Looking at the history report for my Montero, it had 276,046 in 2013. Then jumped down to 143,622 in 2015. It has 188+ right now on the odometer, which was apparently swapped out at some point. I want to adjust it to reflect the more accurate mileage of 320k+.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

Suggested by: Jeff Glucker

Advertisement

2000 Nissan Maxima

Image : Nissan

2000 Nissan Maxima made it to just shy of 300k. Midwest rust did it in! Pretty sure the VQ 3.0 and 5 speed would have gone a lot longer.

Advertisement

Suggested by: Brandon Helm (Facebook)

Advertisement

1992 Honda Accord

Image : Bull-Doser

Sitting at 351k my 92 cb7 is still a champ, Honda cancer be damned. Used to rally cross it before the pandemic and might get back into it.

Advertisement

Suggested by: Shift24

Advertisement

1969 Chevy El Camino

Image : Bull-Doser

My family had a ‘69 El Camino that was passed from person to person that went through 3 motors and had 474,000 miles on it when it was finally sold out of the family. The last motor put into it was a brand new 292 ci straight six. At one point the steering wheel fell off from wear. It had some pure redneck body work (lasagna pans and expanding foam insulation). It was great. Everyone in the family that had it for any amount of time misses it.

Advertisement

Suggested by: Jamie Schreiter (Facebook)

Advertisement

1977 Dodge Aspen

My parents bought a 1977 Dodge Aspen station wagon new in June 0f 1977. The big milestones were written inside the owners manual. 100,000 in September of 1981. 200,000 in July of 1987. 300,000 in December of 1997. My dad was military, so that car saw duty in North Carolina, Arkansas, Louisiana, California, and New Mexico. When I went away to college, it became my car. I was with me that it crossed over 300K. After college it went back to my parents. I got it again when I turned 30. I had it for 4 more years until 2011. At that point, it was somewhere north of 360K miles. Right now, my 2006 Dodge Magnum SRT8 has 214K miles on it and still going strong (goal is to have the highest mileage SRT8). My husbands 2012 Benz E350 Bluetec has 176K miles on it.

Advertisement

Suggested by: Magnum_SRT8

Advertisement

1985 Ford Ranger

1985 Ford Ranger with a 4cyl and stick shift I drove it over 225,000. Dealership parts truck with 10,000 miles. When I agreed to purchase it I made the dealer replace the clutch, and all of the brakes. Traded in 6 years later it had one brake job, many oil and filter changes, 3 exhaust systems, 8 plug changes, shocks changed once and for break downs only once and that was a bad FMI module at around 150,000. Best and cheapest truck to own I ever had. Mechanic who purchased it put another 150,000 miles on it. Frame rusted out on him so he had to junk it. Traded it in for a 4 X 4 Ranger. That one was traded at 200,000. From then on I kept Trucks only to 150,000 miles.

Advertisement

Suggested by: Kenneth Enser (Facebook)

Advertisement

1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Image : Stellantis Media Archives

My 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee. I bought it as a dealer demo in south Texas when I used to live down there, so it’s a 2WD model, and a fairly simple machine. As of yesterday, it had 358,529 miles on it, and I still drive it almost every day. It’s also in very good shape, and I expect many more happy miles from it.



Suggested by: Mod Motor Guy

Advertisement

1997 Honda CR-V

Image : Honda

1997 Honda CRV drove it until 398k. Used it as a Gambler 500 car.

Suggested by: Taylor Fawcett (Facebook)

Advertisement

1993 Dodge Stealth

Image : Stellantis Media Archives

My dad had a 93 Stealth with over 300k when we sold it. The timing belt tensioner gave up at 255k and slipped taking out all the valve which led to and engine rebuild, but all we really had to do was fix the valves. The block was still in great shape and only needed to be cleaned, no real machine work to speak of.

Advertisement

Suggested by: MoparMap

Advertisement

1989 Acura Legend

Image : Acura

1989 Acura Legend. Got at 260k miles. Sold at about 350k. Lever left me stranded.

Advertisement

Suggested by: Gavin Jennings Holt (Facebook)

Advertisement

2005 Lexus LS430

Image : Lexus

My current daily driver is a 2005 LS430 with 238,000 miles on it. I bought it in 2015 when it had 109,000 miles on it. Only money I’ve had to put into it are maintenance items. I changed all the fluids, plugs, pcv valve, and cleaned the throttle body at around 120k and recently did the timing belt. Next up is replacing all 4 strut assemblies, but given the mileage I put on the car with a 80 mile round trip commute I expect to get well over 300k miles from this car.

Advertisement

Suggested by: highwaytoheaven

Advertisement

2002 Chevy Malibu

Image : Chevrolet

I put 413,000 miles on a 2002 Malibu before a collision totaled it. It still ran well to the junkyard but wasn’t worth repairing.

Advertisement

Suggested by: Wally Miller (Facebook)

Advertisement

1985 Mercedes Benz 300SD

Over 500,000 miles on a 1985 Mercedes 300SD. Can’t remember actual mileage but the car had 270,000 miles in 1993. It was super slow, ran terribly. Decided to do a valve job. PO took out ALL the valve lash (or just never did any preventative maintenance). Ran like a top after that. Sold it as soon as the transmission started to go. Miss that car terribly. I’ll buy another one someday.

Advertisement

Suggested by: NoMoreSaloons

Advertisement

1995 Audi S6 Avant

Image : Audi

1995 Audi S6 Avant with the overbuilt turbo 5 cylinder and manual transmission. Just a tick under 300,000 miles and still pulls to redline nicely. The shifter bushings are shot so it feels like you are stirring porridge but you can still find the gates. It also qualifies for the longest I have ever owned a car at 13 years.

Advertisement

Suggested by: MrAcoustics

Advertisement

Three Saturn SL’s

Image : IFCAR