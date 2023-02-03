Honda Tells Owners to Stop Driving Recalled Takata Airbag Models

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s been 15 years since the first Takata airbag recalls were announced, yet the deadly airbags are still killing drivers to this day. Despite warning after warning, many drivers still haven’t had their airbags replaced — and, thanks to parts shortages, many have never even had the opportunity. Now, Honda is putting its foot down about the recalled cars, telling owners to stop driving their vehicles until those faulty airbags are replaced.

Honda and Acura were two of the companies most impacted by the Takata recall, having sold millions of vehicles bearing the faulty inflators. The companies claim that 99 percent of those airbags have been replaced, but that 8,200 remain on the roads — each one getting more and more volatile as time goes on.

Advertisement

Honda isn’t the first company to tell owners not to drive their cars. Ford and Stellantis have each issued similar orders for their Takata-afflicted vehicles. Luckily for Honda owners who may not be sure if they’re subject to this latest command, the list of affected cars is relatively small:

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Honda Pilot

2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

2003 Acura 3.2CL

The affected Takata inflators are particularly dangerous when exposed to high heat and humidity, but that doesn’t mean all of us in the cold, wintry north are safe. If you own a Honda or Acura vehicle on this list, don’t put this repair off. Check through our guide to automotive recalls to see if you’re affected, and talk to your local dealer about repairs.

G/O Media may get a commission Grow hair Happy Head Grow those luscious locks back

This proprietary, prescription-grade topical Finasteride is proven to regrow hair in just a few months. Buy at Happy Head Advertisement

The Takata airbag recall seems to be an endless albatross around the necks of automakers and drivers alike. One is always trying to fix things, to ensure parts make their way to dealers and recall warnings make their way to owners. The other, the owners most at risk from these dangerous airbags, are only trying to ensure they survive their commute.