I wish I had grown up in the ‘70s sometimes. Gas and food were cheap, a nd you could get a Dodge Challenger for under $4,000 brand new. For SEMA, Dodge looks to be catering to those people that want some of that ‘70s flair with the Challenger Holy Guacamole concept, one of seven concepts Stellantis is bringing to SEMA.

The basis for the guac colored Challenger is a 2021 Scat Pack Wide Body. Dodge threw on a custom green paint job called “Rotten Avocado” by their designers. A two-tone side stripe, a Mopar coil-over kit, and 20-inch Forgeline wheels round out the exterior.



Under the hood, the Challenger gets a few changes, too. A functional shaker hood scoop, which designers call “Gold School” sits atop the 392 V8. There’s no word on power increases, but the functional setup improving airflow should give a bit more performance out of the beast of a V8.



All that cosmetic stuff is well and good. But the best part about this car is on the inside.



Look at that interior. Those seats with the plaid inserts? T he wood trim? It all just comes together and works for me. We need more plaid car seats. Dodge says the interior design is a throwback to Challengers of the ‘70s because this is the kind of stuff you could walk onto a dealer lot and get back then. Imagine getting a Plum Crazy Challenger with plaid and wood interior and a pistol grip shifter? What a time to be alive.



While this is just a SEMA concept, Dodge needs to put this interior into production. It would be unique to not only have another car on the market other than the GTI that offers plaid seats from the factory. It would also be unique to have that kind of interior on a muscle car again.

