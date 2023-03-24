Everything about the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is excessive. It makes 1,025 hp and 945 lb-ft of torque, can hit 60 mph in 1.66 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in 8.91 seconds at 151 mph. Oh, and it starts at almost $100,000. Literally, no one needs this car. It’s something you buy purely because you want it. And if you happen to want a sunroof on your Demon 170, you better really, really want it.



Why? Because the power sunroof on the Demon 170 will cost you one Subway $5 footlong less than $10,000. And no, that’s not a typo. We didn’t accidentally add an extra zero to that price. The sunroof costs $9,995 U.S. American (or Canadian) dollars. Even with today’s crazy prices on used cars, you can still buy an entire-ass vehicle for less than the cost of adding a sunroof to your Demon 170.

When we saw it, we almost couldn’t believe our eyes. The sunroof on a Challenger Hellcat only costs $1,295 — a vehicle that is structurally identical to the Challenger SRT Demon 170.

There had to be an explanation. Maybe Dodge did some crazy engineering to reinforce the roof, since the car can easily hit airbags-and-seatbelts-won’t-save-you speeds, and the cost of putting in a sunroof is just prohibitively expensive?

Nope. When Jalopnik emailed Dodge to confirm the price of the sunroof option, a company representative confirmed it was correct, and offered this absolutely delightful explanation: “The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the most powerful muscle car in the world and is designed for performance at its core. A sunroof goes against the ethos of the vehicle, but we are making it available for customers who truly desire one. For those customers choosing a sunroof, it will not come cheap.”

In other words, “You want a sunroof on this thing? Screw you, pay me.” And you know what? We wouldn’t have it any other way. Absolutely incredible.