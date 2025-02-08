Future Classic, Body-On-Frame SUVs And Vintage Car EV Swaps In This Week's QOTD Roundup

In the early days of the SUV revolution, best-sellers were proper truck-based, body-on-frame off-roaders that buyers appropriated as family cars. SUVs like the Ford Explorer and Chevrolet Blazer were once based on truck chassis, despite the reality that the vast majority of customer trucks never left paved roads. The Explorer and Blazer have both fallen out of their top-selling spots over the years, and were surpassed by crossovers like the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Subaru Forester. Based on compact car platforms, crossovers effectively replaced the wagon body style of the compacts with varying degrees of actual off-road abilities. But what if things were different? What crossover do you think would make a stupid, funny, or cool body-on-frame SUV? - Logan Carter Read More