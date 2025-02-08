I Need A Car That Will Fit My Drums And Not Embarrass My Kids | WCSYB?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Future Classic, Body-On-Frame SUVs And Vintage Car EV Swaps In This Week's QOTD Roundup

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
PrivacyTerms of Use
© 2025 Static Media®
QOTD

Future Classic, Body-On-Frame SUVs And Vintage Car EV Swaps In This Week's QOTD Roundup

A collection of our best posts of the week in QOTD

ByJalopnik Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Future Classic, Body-On-Frame SUVs And Vintage Car EV Swaps In This Week&#39;s QOTD Roundup
Photo: Cadillac, Buick, Bring a Trailer/Bulletmotorsportsinc, Plymouth, GreenOak (Shutterstock), dave_7 from Lethbridge, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons, Image: Ford
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

These Are The Cars On Sale Now That You Think Will Become Future Classics

These Are The Cars On Sale Now That You Think Will Become Future Classics

A photo of a red Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing on track.
Is the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing the next big collectible car?
Photo: Cadillac

Car prices are getting intense right now, with new car prices increasing as a result of new tariffs and second-hand cars booming thanks to collectors with more money than sense. If you wanted to make the most of those millionaires spending increasingly large amounts of cash on old cars, what kind of model do you think would be a good investment? To put it simply, what new car do you think will become a future classic? - Owen Bellwood Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

What Crossover Do You Wish Was A Legit Body-On-Frame SUV?

What Crossover Do You Wish Was A Legit Body-On-Frame SUV?

A blue Buick Encore GX parked in front of a white home
Photo: Buick

In the early days of the SUV revolution, best-sellers were proper truck-based, body-on-frame off-roaders that buyers appropriated as family cars. SUVs like the Ford Explorer and Chevrolet Blazer were once based on truck chassis, despite the reality that the vast majority of customer trucks never left paved roads. The Explorer and Blazer have both fallen out of their top-selling spots over the years, and were surpassed by crossovers like the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Subaru Forester. Based on compact car platforms, crossovers effectively replaced the wagon body style of the compacts with varying degrees of actual off-road abilities. But what if things were different? What crossover do you think would make a stupid, funny, or cool body-on-frame SUV? - Logan Carter Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

What Vintage Car Do You Want To EV Swap?

What Vintage Car Do You Want To EV Swap?

Image for article titled Future Classic, Body-On-Frame SUVs And Vintage Car EV Swaps In This Week&#39;s QOTD Roundup
Photo: Bring a Trailer/Bulletmotorsportsinc

Yesterday I spent the morning driving restomod company Everrati’s electric Porsche 964, which to many is completely sacrilegious in theory, but in practice it was awesome. You’ll have to wait for my full review for all my thoughts on that electric 911, but it got me thinking again about other classic cars that could benefit from an EV swap, and that’s brought me to our question for today: What vintage car do you want to EV swap? - Daniel Golson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

What Small Car Should Come Back In 2025?

What Small Car Should Come Back In 2025?

2015 Ford Focus Sedan
Image: Ford

After years of rising car prices and new models growing ever biggereven pricier EVs, the tide may be turning. Cheap, small cars saw an upswing in sales in 2024, and automakers are noticing. Manufacturers like Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen are all planning to add small models back to their lineups in the next few years. For today’s question, we want to know what small models you’d like to see make a return? - Lawrence Hodge Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

These Are The Vintage Cars You Want To EV Swap

These Are The Vintage Cars You Want To EV Swap

Front 3/4 view of an orange Plymouth Prowler
Photo: Plymouth

Earlier this week I had the chance to drive Everrati’s EV-swapped Porsche 911, and it got me daydreaming about other vintage cars that would be excellent candidates for electric powertrains. That led me to my question from earlier this week: What classic model do you want to EV swap? - Daniel Golson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

What Does Your Car Need Before Spring?

What Does Your Car Need Before Spring?

Close-up of mechanic holding voltmeter to check voltage car battery energy problem for service maintenance. Car mechanic noting repair parts during open car hood engine repair unrecognisable
Photo: GreenOak (Shutterstock)

We all love a winter project, don’t we? Something to occupy our time and minds during those long, cold months, so we don’t start clawing at the furniture out of boredom. It’s necessary enrichment for auto enthusiasts who live in northern climates, but we’re also prone to biting off more than we can chew — starting on projects without nearly enough time to finish them. - Amber DaSilva Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

These Are The Things Your Cars Need Before Spring

These Are The Things Your Cars Need Before Spring

Image for article titled Future Classic, Body-On-Frame SUVs And Vintage Car EV Swaps In This Week&#39;s QOTD Roundup
Photo: dave_7 from Lethbridge, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

It may only be February, but spring will be here before you know it. It’ll come even faster if it knows your project car isn’t ready, so earlier this week we asked what your car needs before warmer weather arrives. Today, we’re combing through just how unfinished your projects are. - Amber DaSilva Read More

Advertisement

9 / 9