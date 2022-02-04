Oh god this week has been bad. For three days straight I’ve been trying to merge two parts cars into one not-parts-car, and, well I’ll tell you more about that later. For now, I want to see what you and your wrench are up to these days.

Hi, it’s David. Just checking in to say hello, since I haven’t been around much this week. I spent Monday through Wednesda y in Garage Hell working on two manual Jeep Grand Cherokees that were both literally days from heading to junkyards. Needless to say, they’re both garbage, and wrenching on them isn’t worth the psychological trauma (don’t let the smile in the photo above fool you).

Yesterday I flew to California to watch King of the Hammers, a massive off-road race in the desert in California, so I’m even farther off the grid in an even less optimal place to write articles. So for now, I’ll write this little blog and just ask what you all have going on in your garages these days.

Jalopnik has done “Show Us Your Car Projects” posts before, but I don’t care. I want to know what you’ve got going on right now. I wanna see pics of dismantled cars, I wanna see broken parts, I wanna see dirty hands, I wanna see garage setups, and I want to see spreadsheets filled with meticulously-maintained parts budgets (for those of you who are “spreadsheet people”).