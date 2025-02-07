These Are The Vintage Cars You Want To EV Swap

Earlier this week I had the chance to drive Everrati’s EV-swapped Porsche 911, and it got me daydreaming about other vintage cars that would be excellent candidates for electric powertrains. That led me to my question from earlier this week: What classic model do you want to EV swap?

Your answers ranged from land barges to sports cars and everything in between. To be honest, I think that nearly any answer you could have given is valid. There are so many awesome older cars that are saddled with bad powertrains, or ones that are hard to maintain in the modern era. An EV swap can make an old car much easier to live with, extending their lifespans, and isn’t that something we as enthusiasts should celebrate? I think so.

Keep scrolling to read some of the best responses, and let us know in the comments which one you think is the best idea — or if you have a better one.

Lincoln Continental Convertible

Continental convertible. Definitely.

Submitted by: dustynnguyendood

Did you know that Lady Gaga owns one of these?

DeLorean

Hoffman EV Drag Race Day

DeLorean is an obvious answer, doesn’t mean it’s wrong.﻿



Deloreon for sure. The DMC-12 deserved better power from the start and an EV powertrain in one of those would maybe make one of those worth driving.﻿



Delorean DMC12. Super cool car visually, but the mechanical aspects were terrible. You’d get a better performing and more reliable car. Plus, these things are mostly only driven around town or to Cars and Coffee anyways, so you don’t need to worry about range much.﻿



Pretty sure this is the most played out answer by now but I don’t care. I’m a fool for wedges.﻿



Submitted by: Andrew Gottlieb, This burner burns premium, Golfball, icrashbikes

This EV-swapped DeLorean will do 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds! Really anything would be better than that Renault V6.

Plymouth Prowler

Hear me out... In the year of our lord 2025, the Plymouth Prowler could be considered a classic. It should make the short list of great vehicle designs with an absolutely pitiful drivetrain. Space is at a premium under the hood for Hellcat / LS swaps, BUT an EV drivetrain could fit nicely. The same could be said for a Delorian, and some folks have been swapping those bad lads for a few years now.﻿



Submitted by: vr6dan

Cord 812

How about a Cord 812?

Having seen the Tampa Bay Auto Museum’s Cord moving under its own power, I can attest that mid-1930s ICE technology definitely does not fit well with the Cord’s sleek art deco styling. Mounting a 125hp hub motor under each of those fenders would do wonders for performance.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

Hell yeah.

Fiat X1/9

Fiat x19 or Toyota MR2 Modest electric motor and battery packs in the front, middle and rear. Retuned springs/struts for the extra weight. I see maybe 100 mi range and a freaking blast to drive.﻿



Submitted by: jdmmmmmm

I think little sports cars like this are perfect candidates for EV swaps.

Studebaker Avanti

Studebaker Avanti... really anything driven in Gattaca but the Avanti specifically. Also the Ford Thunderbird from 1961-1963 and 1964-1966.﻿



Submitted by: Clark Wise

I’m sorry to say that I’m an Avanti hater, but an EV swap would make sense for it.

GMT400 Trucks

88-98 OBS GM pickup. IMO, the last good looking “Truck’s Truck” ever made. I’ve been following the work Deboss Garage up in Canukistan has been doing with Edison to make just such a thing happen. It’s a series-hybrid kit they are working on, but close enough.﻿



Submitted by: C. Weeks

This is easily my favorite era of GM truck.

Nissan Pike Cars

Any one of Nissan’s Pike cars would make great town runabouts if converted to EV. You’re probably not getting great range from an EV swap, but you wouldn’t want to do long trips in these for the most part anyhow, and it’s not like a basic four-cylinder is wildly characterful.﻿



Submitted by: Maymar

In a perfect world we’d all be driving around Nissan’s Pike cars.

Round-Door Rolls-Royce Phantom I

I think something big, elegant, old, and slightly sinister would really benefit from an EV conversion. Check this out: Now imagine it gliding silently out of the fog on a dark and deserted cobblestone street in London. I know I’d run for my life!!﻿



Submitted by: Anthony Thornton

Having seen this thing in person, I whole-heartedly agree. Really any pre-war Rolls would be awesome as an EV.

Volkswagen Beetle

How about the good old Beetle? I mean, the original air-cooled H4's made at best, what 50-60HP in the 1600cc?



You could easily adapt a small and lightweight electric engine to output that, or even double that. Balance the weight up front with the battery cells.

Small eco electric, that would be a blast to drive.﻿



Submitted by: Knyte

Really any old VW would be vastly improved with an electric powertrain.

Ford Model T

Very specifically our companies 1925 Model T Touring. The factory block has a crack in the cooling jacket, and unfortunately the company owner drove it without coolant. An EV conversion could make it far easier to drive, and I could hide battery packs under both seats.﻿



Submitted by: Drg84

This would be pretty sweet, but I can imagine electric torque in a car like this would be terrifying.