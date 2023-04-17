Ford Is Working on a 500-HP V8 Mustang Raptor for 2026, Report Says

If there’s one trend that seems to be catching on with automakers that I’m super stoked about, it’s the whole “off-road everything” thing that we’ve already seen embraced by Porsche with its 911 Dakar and Lamborghini with its Sterrato. Now, it seems like Ford could be getting in on the fun with a lifted, all-wheel drive Mustang Raptor — at least according to a report published Monday by Car & Driver.

In case you missed it:

In its report (which treats the Mustang Raptor as an eventuality rather than a possibility), C&D claims that this new Mustang will have a 500-hp 5.0-liter V8 paired exclusively to a 10-speed automatic transmission and, naturally, all-wheel drive. The Mustang’s chassis will feature live valve shocks, just like in its larger Raptor-ified siblings, along with a lift to allow larger tires and more ground clearance.

Advertisement

Now, Ford won’t comment on future products and calls Car & Driver’s story “speculation,” so obviously, we don’t know what this thing would look like. Still, based on the F-150 Raptor and the Bronco Raptor, we would expect big ol’ fender flares, probably some tasteless vents in the hood, clearance lights and likely a ridiculous sticker/graphics package.

The car is allegedly supposed to come out for the 2026 model year as a limited-production vehicle with a sticker price of somewhere in the neighborhood of $90,000. All of that seems pretty reasonable, especially considering the kinds of prices Porsche and Lamborghini are asking for their off-roaders.

15% off Promescent Pleasure Pack Spice things up in the bedroom

he Promescent Pleasure Pack is a fantasic deal that offers a little something for both you and your partner. It comes with both Promescent Delay Spray and Female Arousal Gel, both products designed to help partners last longer and get the most out of their time getting intimate together. Save 15% off from now until April 30. Buy for $34 at Promescent Advertisement

Advertisement

All we have to do now is collectively manifest the Mustang into reality (by that, I mean annoying Ford until it happens). Fingers crossed.