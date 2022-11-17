On Wednesday, Porsche unleashed the new 2023 911 Dakar on the world. While it is absolutely a toy to be used by incredibly wealthy people. it also pays homage to wear the brand has come from. Namely: it’s rough and tumble off-road racing pedigree.

To build the 911 Dakar, Porsche took the engine out of the Carrera GTS and changed it a bit to make it work better for this off-road application. It makes 473 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. That power is routed exclusively through an eight-speed PDK gearbox to an all-wheel drive system borrowed from a Carrera 4.

Porsche also added two-mode height-adjustable suspension that rides at 6.3 inches of ground clearance in standard mode, and 7.5 inches of ground clearance in high mode. With the added height and some changes underneath, the car now has an approach angle of 16.1 degrees and a breakover angle of 19 degrees. Not too shabby.

Anyway, enough with the techy stuff. Let’s get to what everyone really cares about: the beautiful pictures.