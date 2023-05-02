Ford Cut the Price of the Mustang Mach-E by Up To $4,000

Ford has reopened orders for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E at a lower price, which is up to $4,000 cheaper on higher-spec models of the EV crossover. Ford says the price cut is a result of assembly plant upgrades that will allow Ford to ramp up production of the Mustang Mach-E through the end of 2023.



As EV production is ramping up at Ford, the price of the Mustang Mach-E is coming down, which is great for the wider adoption of fully electric cars. Tesla also cut the price of its EVs, although these cuts reportedly have more to do with clawing back market share in America now that Chevrolet and Ford are slowly, but steadily, gaining ground.



Ford is likely to see EV sales continue to rise given the price cuts to Mustang Mach-E, which now costs between $1,000 to $4,000 less depending on trim. The starting MSRP of a base model with rear wheel drive is now $42,995, while the highest model, the GT with all wheel drive, will start at $59,995 (excluding delivery and destination charges). And prices for all other Mustang Mach-E models break down as follows:

Keep in mind that these prices don’t account for the federal tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, which could knock up to an additional $3,750 off the price of the Mustang Mach-E — come tax time, of course.

The Ford EV is no longer eligible for the full $7,5000 tax credits in the IRA, unfortunately, but these price cuts from Ford itself could provide some relief. With these new starting prices and the IRA tax credits the Mach-E is eligible for, a base model Mustang Mach-E Select with RWD would start at $39,245, minus delivery.

Not only is the Ford Mustang Mach-E coming in at a lower price point, but it’s also getting a small bump in range across the lineup, and a sizable power bump for models with AWD. Standard range Mustang Mach-E RWD models now get an EPA-estimated range of up to 250 miles, while standard range AWD models now get 226 miles per charge. The increase for standard range models is due largely to Ford switching to lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which also brings an additional 45 horsepower to AWD models. Overall, Mustang Mach-E prices going down while range is going slightly up is a pretty good combination.