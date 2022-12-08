Ford is already rea dying the second generation of its Mustang Mach-E EV crossover. If a report from industry data analyzer Auto Forecast Solutions turns out to be true, a new Mach-E and Mach-E coupe will come in 2026.

The report outlines a future roadmap of existing and coming vehicles through the mid to late 2030s. In the report, it lists the current Mustang Mach-E with a production date of February 3rd 2020. Its production end date is listed as June 2026 which would give the model a six-year run. A second generation the Mach-E is listed as going into production just a month later. What’s interesting is this so-called Mach-E Coupe.



Listed under a program name called CX799, this Mach-E coupe is set to enter production on the same date as the regular Mach-E, June 2026. Both the coupe and standard Mach-E are set to run through the early 2030s with the Mach-E coupe ending production first in 2031 and the Mach-E in 2033.



If all of this turns out to be true, the big news will obviously be the coupe, which already sorta exists. T he bigger question, though, is what exactly will this coupe be? Ford could go wild and make a crossover coupe version of the Mach-E with two doors. Or they could pull a VW (like Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport) and make a Mach-E C oupe with a lower roofline. But with the Mach-E’s already low roofline that may or may not work. The third option would be the more obvious: this would be an EV version of the recently introduced seventh-generation Mustang. This would make sense, but the report lists the seventh-gen Mustang as running through the Spring of 2029.



Whatever this Mach-E coupe turns out to be, it should be interesting. It seems as if more and more automakers are thinking of doing interesting models with their EVs. And I’m on board for whatever they have coming.

