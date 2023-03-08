Every 2023 Formula 1 Driver With Points on Their Super License

At the start of a new Formula 1 season, the number of World Championship points each driver has resets back to zero, giving people like Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton a second chance to try and take Max Verstappen’s crown. But there’s another tally of points that doesn’t reset: penalty points.

Whenever a driver misbehaves over a grand prix weekend, points are added to their FIA Super license, which is the piece of paper that proves they’re qualified to race in F1. It’s quite similar to your drivers’ license: Misdemeanors like causing a collision or exceeding track limits will result in drivers receiving points. If they amass more than 12 points in a 12-month period, they’re handed a one-race ban.

Since the system was introduced, no Formula 1 driver has been handed a race ban but some are getting close. To keep track of who’s at risk and which other drivers have points on their license, we rounded up all the penalty points sitting on all the FIA super licenses in F1.

As it stand, 13 drivers currently have points on their license while seven racers are yet to be handed a single one. Those point-less drivers include Carlos Sainz Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, Valtteri Bottas, Nico Hülkenberg, Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant.

But of the 13 drivers that have got at least one point on their Super Licenses, what were these penalties handed out for? Click on through the following pages to find out.