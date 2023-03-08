Every 2023 Formula 1 Driver With Points on Their Super License

Racing

Every 2023 Formula 1 Driver With Points on Their Super License

From crashes to corner cutting, these are all the reasons the 2023 Formula 1 grid has been penalized over the past 12 months.

By
Owen Bellwood
A photo of the 2023 Formula1 drivers in Bahrain.
Guess which drivers have points on their license.
Photo: Gongora/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

At the start of a new Formula 1 season, the number of World Championship points each driver has resets back to zero, giving people like Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton a second chance to try and take Max Verstappen’s crown. But there’s another tally of points that doesn’t reset: penalty points.

Whenever a driver misbehaves over a grand prix weekend, points are added to their FIA Super license, which is the piece of paper that proves they’re qualified to race in F1. It’s quite similar to your drivers’ license: Misdemeanors like causing a collision or exceeding track limits will result in drivers receiving points. If they amass more than 12 points in a 12-month period, they’re handed a one-race ban.

Since the system was introduced, no Formula 1 driver has been handed a race ban but some are getting close. To keep track of who’s at risk and which other drivers have points on their license, we rounded up all the penalty points sitting on all the FIA super licenses in F1.

As it stand, 13 drivers currently have points on their license while seven racers are yet to be handed a single one. Those point-less drivers include Carlos Sainz Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, Valtteri Bottas, Nico Hülkenberg, Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant.

But of the 13 drivers that have got at least one point on their Super Licenses, what were these penalties handed out for? Click on through the following pages to find out.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

A photo of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton colliding in Brazil.
Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP (Getty Images)

Penalty Points: 2

  • Causing a Collision: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen picked up two penalty points at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix. In the race, he was found to have caused a collision with Lewis Hamilton. (2 Points, expires November 13, 2023)
Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)

Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)

A photo of Sergio Perez racing his Red Bull F1 car in Singapore.
Photo: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1 (Getty Images)

Penalty Points: 2

  • Safety Car Procedure: During the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix, Mexican driver Sergio Perez was handed two penalty points for falling more than 10 car lengths behind the Safety Car. (2 Points, expires October 2, 2023)
Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari)

Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari)

A photo of Charles Leclerc racing his red Ferrari F1 car in Japan.
Photo: Clive Rose (Getty Images)

Penalty Points: 1

  • Leaving the Track: Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc picked up one penalty point at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2022, where he was found to have left the track and gained an advantage. (1 Point, expires October 9, 2023)
George Russell (Mercedes AMG Petronas)

George Russell (Mercedes AMG Petronas)

A photo of George Russell driving his Mercedes F1 car in Austria.
Photo: Josef Bollwein/SEPA.Media (Getty Images)

Penalty Points: 4

  • Causing a Collision: British driver George Russell picked up two points at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix after he caused a collision with the Red Bull of Sergio Perez. (2 Points, expires July 10, 2023)
  • Causing a Collision: Russell was handed two more points after causing a collision with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz Jr. during the 2022 U.S. Grand Prix. (2 Points, expires October 23, 2023)
Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

A photo of Pierre Gasly racing his Alpine F1 car in Bahrain.
Photo: Joe Portlock - Formula 1 (Getty Images)

Penalty Points: 10

  • Causing a Collision: Gasly was handed two Super License points at the Spanish Grand Prix, where he caused a collision with the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll. (2 Points, expires May 22, 2023)
  • Leaving the Track: At the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, he picked up one more point for leaving “the track without a justifiable reason multiple times.” (1 Point, expires July 10, 2023)
  • Causing a Collision: A further two points were added during the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix for causing a collision with German racer Sebastian Vettel. (2 Points, expires July 10, 2023)
  • Speeding: Another two points added for the 2022 race in Suzuka, where stewards found that he was “speeding under red flag conditions.” (2 Points, expires October 9, 2023)
  • Safety Car Procedure: When F1 came to Austin, Texas, for the U.S. Grand Prix, the Alpine driver picked up two points after he “fell more than 10 car lengths behind during the Safety Car period.” (2 Points, expires October 23, 2023)
  • Leaving the Track: Gasly gained his 10th point at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix, where stewards found that he left the track and gained an advantage. (1 Point, expires October 30, 2023)
Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

A photo of Esteban Ocon racing Lewis Hamilton in Monaco.
Photo: Cristiano Barni ATPImages (Getty Images)

Penalty Points: 5

  • Causing a Collision: Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was given two penalty points in Bahrain last year, where he caused a collision with the Haas of Mick Schumacher. (2 Points, expires March 20, 2023)
  • Causing a Collision: He was handed an additional point during the Monaco Grand Prix for causing another crash, this time with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. (1 Point, expires May 29, 2023)
  • Causing a Collision: His most recent penalty points came during his home race in France. The driver collided with Yuki Tsunoda at Paul Riccard and was handed two points. (2 Points, expires July 24, 2023)
Lando Norris (McLaren)

Lando Norris (McLaren)

A photo of Lando Norris racing his Mclaren F1 car in Brazil.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

Penalty Points: 3

  • Track Limits: McLaren racing driver Lando Norris picked up his first point for exceeding track limits during the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. (1 Point, July 10, 2023)
  • Causing a Collision: The young British driver was handed two further points at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix for causing a collision with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. (2 Points, November 13, 2023)
Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

A photo of Zhou Guanyu racing at the French Grand Prix.
Photo: Clive Rose (Getty Images)

Penalty Points: 4

  • Track Limits: Alfa Romeo racer Zhou Guanyu picked up his first penalty point in F1 for exceeding track limits in Austria. (1 Point, expires July 10, 2023)
  • Leaving the Track: His second point of the year came for leaving the track and gaining a “lasting advantage” in Saudi Arabia. (1 Point, expires March 27, 2023)
  • Causing a Collision: At the 2022 French Grand Prix, Zhou was handed two penalty points for causing a collision with Haas driver Mick Schumacher.
    (2 Points, expires July 24, 2023)
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

A photo of Fernando Alonso racing his Aston Martin in Bahrain.
Photo: Clive Mason (Getty Images)

Penalty Points: 6

  • Leaving the Track: The double World Champion was handed his first point during the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, where he was found to have left the track and gained a “lasting advantage.” (1 Point, expires May 8, 2023)
  • Causing a Collision: Also at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, Alonso picked up two more points for causing a collision with Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri. (2 Points, expiresMay 8, 2023)
  • Defensive Driving: Alonso picked up one point during the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, where he was penalized for “more than one change of direction to defend a position.” (1 Point, expires June 19, 2023)
  • Causing a Collision: Alonso brought his tally up to six at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix, where stewards handed him two more points following a collision with Esteban Ocon. (2 Points, expires November 12, 2023)
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

A photo of Lance Stroll racing his Aston Martin with a Texas flag in the background.
Photo: Clive Mason - Formula 1 (Getty Images)

Penalty Points: 8

  • Causing a Collision: The Aston Martin driver was handed his first two points in Australia for causing a collision with the Williams of Nicholas Latifi. (2 Points, expires April 9, 2023)
  • Defensive Driving: During the same race weekend, Stroll picked up another point for “more than one change of direction.” (1 Point, expires April 9, 2023)
  • Causing a Collision: The driver added two more to his tally at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. During the race, the Canadian was found at fault for a crash with the Alonso’s Alpine. (2 Points, expires October 23, 2023)
  • Defensive Driving: Stroll picked up three more points during the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix. Stewards penalized Stroll for dangerous maneuvers while he tried to defend his position. (3 Points, expires November 12, 2023)
Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

A photo of Kevin Magnussen at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.
Photo: Peter J Fox (Getty Images)

Penalty Points: 3

  • Causing a Collision: Haas driver Kevin Magnussen picked up two penalty points during the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, where he collided with the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll. (2 Points, expires May 9, 2023)
  • Leaving the Track: Magnussen was handed one more point during the Italian Grand Prix, where stewards found that he “left the track and gained an advantage.” (1 Point, expires September 11, 2023)
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

Yuki Tsunoda racing his AlphaTauri F1 car in Italy.
Photo: Alex Pantling - Formula 1 (Getty Images)

Penalty Points: 4

  • Causing a Collision: At the British Grand Prix, AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda picked up a two penalty points for causing a collision with Pierre Gasly. (2 Points, expires July 3, 2023)
  • Yellow Flag Procedure: Tsunoda was handed two more points at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix in Monza, where he was penalized for failing to slow under yellow flags. (2 Points, expires September 9, 2023)
Alex Albon (Williams)

Alex Albon (Williams)

A photo of Alex Albon racing his Williams F1 car in Austin.
Photo: Peter J Fox (Getty Images)

Penalty Points: 7

  • Causing a Collision: During his first year as a Williams driver, Alex Albon picked up two penalty points at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for causing a collision with Lance Stroll. (2 Points, expires March 27, 2023)
  • Track Limits: Albon’s next point was picked up in Spain after the stewards found that he exceeded track limits. (1 Point, expires May 22, 2023)
  • Leaving the Track: At the Monaco Grand Prix just a week later, Albon was handed another point for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. (1 Point, expires May 29, 2023)
  • Forcing Another Driver Off Track: At the Austrian Grand Prix, Albon was handed two penalty points for forcing McLaren’s Lando Norris off the track. (2 Points, expires July 9, 2023)
  • Leaving the Track: At the U.S. Grand Prix, Albon picked up one final point for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during his fight with the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda. (1 Point, expires October 23, 2023)
