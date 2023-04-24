These F1 Drivers Avoided a Penalty for Breaking the Rules

Crashgate Explained: The Scandal in Singapore

Race: 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix

I don’t think anyone would be surprised to find out that ol’ Fernando Alonso has been the subject of not one but two avoided penalties throughout his time in F1.

Let’s start with the 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix. Mark Webber had crashed near the end of the race, and Alonso ignored the yellow flags that had been displayed; as a result, he claimed he plowed into debris from Weber’s crash at “close to full speed.” The race was red-flagged.

Failing to observe a yellow flag should have resulted in a penalty for Alonso, but after a few days of deliberation, the FIA had allowed Alonso to keep his third-place finish, perhaps because they bought into Alonso’s claims that he believed the yellow flags were for a crash behind him.



And then, of course, there was Alonso’s role in the chaotic 2008 Singapore Grand Prix. Allegedly, Renault asked Alonso’s teammate Nelson Piquet Jr. to intentionally crash, bringing out a safety car in order to aid Alonso, who had been forced into an early pit stop. Dubbed “Crashgate,” the incident saw Renault fined; according to the rules, Alonso’s victory should have also been revoked, but the FIA allowed him to keep it.