These F1 Drivers Avoided a Penalty for Breaking the Rules

At the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this year, odd officiating by the FIA resulted in Fernando Alonso receiving a penalty, only to have that penalty overturned after his podium position trophy had been given away to George Russell. It’s not the first time Formula 1 and/or the FIA has been unclear on its own rules. In fact, the history of the sport is littered with even more egregious examples. Today, we’re talking about the F1 drivers that should have been penalized for a particular breach of the rules but weren’t.
This list is ordered from most to least recent, and it includes all actions that should have been penalized but wasn’t, whether those actions went unnoticed, were thrown out after argument, or resulted from officials not knowing the rulebook.