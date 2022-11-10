Brazil is home to some of the most passionate drivers and fans in Formula 1 history, making its every Grand Prix a delight. This weekend, we’re heading back to Interlagos for the penultimate round of the 2022 Championship, and to celebrate, we’re going to look back at some of the greatest moments in the event’s history.

When it was first introduced, Brazil used to take place at the start of the year, but it has since been moved to the end of the season. As a result, we’ve had tons of fascinating battles in the country, several of which have decided World Championships.