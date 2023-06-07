Every story has to start somewhere, and ours begins in 2013, when Elon Musk was just beginning to promise the world his cars would be self-driving. To his credit, he was predicting Tesla would be building a self-driving car by 2016 and even then, the car would only be able to do about 90 percent of the miles driven, but still. Every story has to start somewhere.Teslas were just beginning to really find their way into customer’s hands, and the praise was high; incredibly safe, incredibly well-built and with an EPA estimated 265 miles per charge the Model S was dubbed “groundbreaking” and “a revelation” in Consumer’s Reports.

Musk had also been promising an affordable Tesla for a few years at that point, a feat that has only happened recently via price slashes, incentives and tax credits on the base Model 3, which now runs under $40,000 — even less in some spots in California. Musk also touted solar-powered charging stations (no), 90-second battery swap stations (no) and Tesla going into solar energy storage in a big way (which would eventually come along in 2015).

This was also the year Tesla first became profitable, staying in the green for two whole quarters, and it paid off a $465-million federal loan a whole nine years early. The Model S was exploding on the luxury car market, outselling old standbys like BMW and Mercedes, and the company was just kicking off its Supercharger network. It was enough to make one think its overvalued stock was almost worth the price.

Also in the news, Paul Walker was killed in a fiery crash, Fisker imploded after it burned through federal funds by losing $35,000 on each car sold (which wasn’t many) and GM got its first female CEO with Mary Barra, leaving her to mop up the ignition switch mess started by her predecessors.