2021 has been a wild year for car prices. New car MSRPs are reaching unseen heights, and used car prices are soaring just the same. Even domestic economy cars old enough to drink are pulling a hefty premium. Tesla, never one to feel left out, has been increasing prices on its cars all year long. Now, after another round of increases, the Model 3 officially costs over 20% more than it did just nine months ago.

Advertisement

The Model 3 was meant to be Tesla’s entry-level model, with an advertised price of $35,000 at its reveal. That version of the car did eventually make it to market, albeit briefly, but for most of its life the Standard Range Plus trim has been the cheapest way to get into a Tesla. Now that trim is simply the base Model 3, and its price has gone up once again to celebrate.

The Model 3, before options and incentives, now starts at $44,990. That’s a 22% increase over the car’s pricing this past April, and a full $10,000 more than its promised base price at launch. To try and balance things out, Tesla did make silver paint a no-cost option — but, at the same time, increased the cost of a black exterior.

While the base Model 3's price bump is the largest by percentage, each trim level was raised by the same amount for November. Buyers of the B ase, Long Range, and Performance models can all expect to spend an extra $1,000 to make their purchases. The Long Range now starts at $50,990, and the Performance costs a whopping $58,990.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

The Model 3 isn’t alone in its price hikes, though. Both versions of the Model Y have similarly gained $1,000 in MSRP. The Long Range will now run you $57,990, and the Performance will set buyers back $62,990. Like the Model 3, silver exteriors can now be had free of charge, but a blacked-out body costs an additional $1,500.