The Hill reports that early in the morning of July 15th a 19-year-old woman swerving to avoid a squirrel plowed into a home built by the great grandfather of the 16th President Of The United States, Abraham Lincoln.



A ccording to a statement made by the driver to authorities, she “ drove off the right side of the road, over the sidewalk, and into the front of the house.” By the time the 2014 Audi Q7 came to a stop, over half the car was inside the house that had been home to seven generations of Lincolns . Given how severe the damage to the house is, you have to wonder how fast the Q7 was actually going. I reached out to the department to get that information and will update when they get back to me.



Luckily, neither the driver nor the occupants of the house, who were upstairs sleeping at the time, were injured. No word on the status of the squirrel was provided.



The Massachusetts house was built in 1650 by Samue l Lincoln, who is the fourth great grandfather of Abraham Lincoln. No word on the cost of the damage but the Audi looks to be totaled and the damage to the house looks even worse. The driver was issued a citation for, get this, “ failing to stay in marked lanes.” I guess it could be worse. The homeowners say they plan to hire specialists to repair the damage.

