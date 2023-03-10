Don’t Put a Child Seat in Your Ferrari SF90 Stradale Until This Recall is Fixed

If you’re an owner of one of 13 specific Ferrari SF90 Stradale with the “size M” seats in the U.S., make sure you don’t install a child seat. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is recalling the SF90 Stradale because the airbag may impact your kid’s seat.

Documents show that Ferrari became aware of the issue in July of 2022 during homologation pre-testing for a new version of the SF90. The recall affects 2021-2023 SF90 Coupes and 2022 Spiders, but again, only if you got the medium-sized seats.

According to NHTSA, because of the issue, these SF90s fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Until the seats are fixed, Ferrari is telling owners not to put a child seat in their 986 horsepower hybrid supercar. It’s a real bummer, for sure.

Don’t cry for these folks too much, though. The remedy is a quick and simple one. All owners have to do is take their SF90 Stradale to a dealer, and they will replace the medium-sized passenger seat with an extra-large passenger seat free of charge. It’s probably safe to assume that the bigger seat will give the child seat enough room to avoid direct impact with the passenger airbag.

The NHTSA says owners will be notified of the recall via the mail by April 30. If you’re an impatient SF90 owner and are worried that your $600,000 Ferrari may be impacted, you can plug in your VIN on the NHTSA’s website in the meantime.