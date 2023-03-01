Dodge Durango Recalled Over a Rear Spoiler That Can Fly Off

Parts that can fly off a vehicle while it’s moving can be pretty dangerous. There’s the potential for an accident, or someone can get hurt. But these days you shouldn’t expect something like that to happen right? Think again, as the NHTSA has issued a recall on the Dodge Durango over rear spoilers that can detach from the vehicle.

Shout out to @banovsky who first spotted the recall on Twitter. The recall affects 139,019 examples of 2021 to 2023 Durangos. The issue surrounds the rear spoiler. The agency says that that spoiler, which sits at the top of the rear hatch, may not be properly aligned. That misaligned spoiler could detach when owners use the rear tailgate or worse, “detach and become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash” according to the NHTSA. Parts flying off your car is not exactly ideal, especially when they’re as large as the rear spoiler of a vehicle.



The fix for this is easy, the agency says. Dealers will inspect and replace the spoiler free of charge, and owners should receive a notice regarding the recall by April 14th. You can also use NHTSA’s website to enter your VIN and see if your vehicle is one of those impacted. Meanwhile, if you’re just a standard driver on the road, maybe don’t follow so close to that Durango in front of you.



Advertisement

The NHTSA says that some models of the Durango are affected. But given that every single trim of the Durango comes with a rear spoiler — the SRT 392 has a slightly different spoiler than the other trims — I reached out to Dodge to get more information on whether or not this affects specific trims. I will update this post when they get back to me with more information.