What's the Worst Automotive Product on Amazon?

The jungle website is full of some truly baffling, awful and possibly dangerous products for your car, and we want you to find the worst ones.

By
Kyle Hyatt
Comments (29)
These are truly cursed.
Image: Amazon

Amazon is full of weird, janky shit. Seriously, the level of odd that you can find with almost no effort or time invested is frightening. This led us to wonder, how bad can things get when it comes to automotive products on Jeffers’ jungle website? Spoiler: they can get really, really bad.

Take, for example, these gun-shaped seatbelt reminder warning defeat devices that also feature bottle openers. First, why defeat your seatbelt, ya eejit? Secondly, why gun-shaped? Third, what activity is the seller endorsing by adding a bottle opener? I doubt they’re teaming up with Sioux City Sarsaparilla.

So, now we put it to you, our feral commentariat, to find the worst automotive products on Amazon. Do your worst, friends.

