Oh, Honda. The CR-Z could have been great! It could’ve been so, so much more. As readers pointed out, the styling has indeed held up, and the idea that guided the so-called sporty hybrid through to production was good. But the hybrid car that eventually emerged from this idea was anecdotally a dud. Not even its manual transmission could save it.



A few more horses here, one or two more miles per gallon there and Honda would’ve had us. Sure, those two might be opposite goals, and possibly in conflict with each other, but think of what could have been if the CR-Z had lived up to the CR-X HF and Si. That’s what we hoped the CR-Z would be!

In the end, it was just a pretty face. We asked our readers what cars were a good idea executed poorly, and these were their answers: