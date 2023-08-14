These Are The Cars Consumer Reports Says You Can Trust To Last 200,000 Miles

News

These Are The Cars Consumer Reports Says You Can Trust To Last 200,000 Miles

It should come as no surprise that there are a lot of Japanese cars on this list.

By
Collin Woodard
Comments (12)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Ford F-150
Photo: Ford

The days of even the most reliable cars barely lasting 100,000 miles are long over, but that doesn’t mean you can expect every single new vehicle on sale today to be a reliability juggernaut. And just because a lot of cars are capable of lasting past the 200,000-mile mark, there’s no guarantee that the specific car you buy will get there without costing you a small fortune in repair bills.

Advertisement

That’s where Consumer Reports comes in. The cars on this list “are the top 12 most problem-free cars, minivans, pickup trucks, and SUVs that have proved to most often go 200,000 miles or farther, according to surveys of Consumer Reports members.” So if you want a car that will last you for multiple decades, these are likely the best bets you can make.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 14

Honda Pilot

Honda Pilot

Honda Pilot
Photo: Honda

The current Honda Pilot was recently redesigned with boxier styling that follows a trend we’re seeing in crossovers these days. And while it’s still no body-on-frame off-roader, the new Trailsport trim is actually more capable off-road than you might think. But even if you don’t need to go off-roading, it’s still a fantastic three-row midsize crossover.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 14

Honda Civic

Honda Civic

Honda Civic
Photo: Honda

If you’re looking for a daily driver, the Honda Civic is pretty much the default choice. It’s not going to be perfectly suited for everybody’s wants and needs, but it’s one of the best places to start. Maybe you need something bigger, want something quicker, prefer something quicker or need something cheaper, but you can’t really go wrong buying a Civic.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 14

Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Tacoma is ridiculously popular, and Toyota is basically selling them as fast as it can build them. But it’s not necessarily because it’s the most comfortable or fuel-efficient midsize pickup truck on the market. It’s largely because it’s built a reputation over the years for being about as durable and reliable as trucks get.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 14

Toyota 4Runner

Toyota 4Runner

Toyota 4Runner
Photo: Toyota

Like the Tacoma, the Toyota 4Runner is old and not particularly comfortable. But people aren’t paying huge premiums to get their hands on 4Runners because they want a quiet, refined, luxurious SUV. They buy it because it’s a very capable off-roader that will last forever with basic maintenance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 14

Toyota Highlander

Toyota Highlander

Toyota Highlander
Photo: Toyota

While its competitor, the Honda Pilot, wants to look like it isn’t afraid to get a little dirty, the Toyota Highlander is clearly focused on the road. But just like the Pilot, it makes a great minivan substitute for buyers who need a reliable vehicle that has plenty of room for both them and their kids.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 14

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Camry
Photo: Toyota

With a base price of less than $22,000, the Toyota Corolla is one of the least expensive new cars that you can buy today. And if you can find one of the hybrid versions, it will also get fantastic gas mileage, making the long-term cost to own much lower than some of the competition. It might not be fun to drive, but at least you don’t have to worry about it breaking.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 14

Ford F-150

Ford F-150

Ford F-150
Photo: Ford

So far, all of the cars on this list have been Japanese, but the Ford F-150 bucks the trend as the only American vehicle on the list. Even if you prefer the Chevrolet Silverado or Ram 1500, if you want it to last multiple decades, the Ford F-150 is the full-size pickup truck to buy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 14

Toyota Sienna

Toyota Sienna

Toyota Sienna
Photo: Toyota

People with families love their three-row crossovers these days, but we appreciate that Toyota continues to sell a good old-fashioned minivan. They’re just so damn practical for getting lots of kids around town or heading out on cross-country road trips. Basically, the Toyota Sienna does it all, with the all-wheel drive version even getting 35 mpg combined thanks to its hybrid powertrain.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 14

Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius
Photo: Toyota

Since it was first introduced here in the U.S., the Toyota Prius has been known for being ridiculously fuel efficient, as well as being incredibly reliable. What it hasn’t had was any sense of style. But that all changed with the latest redesign. Now the Prius comes with a stylish design to complement its reliability and fuel efficiency. Even better, it’s actually sort of fun to drive now, too.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 14

Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V
Photo: Honda

Like its larger stablemate, the recently redesigned Honda CR-V is boxier than before. But it’s still the same practical, do-everything daily driver that has made this compact crossover so popular over the years. If you need more space than the Honda Civic offers, you really can’t go wrong moving up to the CR-V. It’s just a fantastic all-around crossover.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 14

Honda Accord

Honda Accord

Honda Accord
Photo: Honda

Honda alienated some people when it introduced the new Accord with a renewed focus on hybrid models, and we’ll admit we’re sad to see the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that you could get on the previous Accord go. But for most people, getting better fuel economy is more important than a sporty driving experience. Pair great gas mileage with even better reliability, and you have a recipe for success.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 14

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry
Photo: Toyota

If the Toyota Prius wasn’t going to be number one on this list, is it any surprise that it’s the Toyota Camry? While its competitors frequently offered more comfort, better features and a better driving experience, the Camry has continued to win over buyers by doing the one thing most of them want out of a midsize family sedan: being dead reliable.

Advertisement

14 / 14