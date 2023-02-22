These Are the Objectively Good Cars Our Readers Hate

Despite their strengths, some of us hate perfectly good cars for no good reason. It may even be because of their strengths that we can’t help but roll our eyes at certain cars, such as Toyotas that annoy us with their record for reliability. Or specifically the Tesla Model 3, which has done much of the heavy lifting needed to make EVs ubiquitous in the U.S.



Some of us just can’t forgive these poor Teslas for their connection to Elon Musk, no matter how much the billionaire tries to blend in with us mortals by convincing us that he often eats and enjoys spiral-cut whole potatoes. Or spiropapas, as we call them in the Rio Grande Valley. Sorry, Elon. We can’t rally behind you and your Twitter antics, no matter how many spuds you eat.

And so it is with our readers, many of whom feel a terrible loathing towards the Model 3. Indeed, hate is just as unmoored from logic as love. We asked our readers to don their Evil Kermit cloaks, and confess about which objectively good cars they hate.

I’ll quickly add that since some readers hate our objectively good slideshows because they have have not yet been included in one of the roundups, please keep the comments coming. I’ll get you on the next one! Now back to the good cars our readers incoherently and irrationally hate: