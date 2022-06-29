Life is full of small pleasures, like your first sip of morning coffee, an uncommonly good day, or watching very tall cars get absolutely creamed by one very low bridge. That’s right. We’re talking about the 11-foot-8 bridge.

This bridge has been bringing Jalopnik readers delight for years, and today, as I seek new ways to bring a smile to my own face, we’re going to be running through some of the absolute best clips of this bridge taking yet another sacrifice. Buckle up and get ready to watch some box trucks weep.