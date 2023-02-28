Here Are Your White Whale Cars

A Mazda Millenia S that hasn’t been trashed and has reasonably low miles for the age. It’s so rare as a car in general, I doubt most car people know that Mazda made a supercharged V6 as far back as 1995, despite how many timres Jalopnik has written about it. Since this car never ended up being the herald of Mazda’s proposed luxury brand, no one treated them like anything special and no one took care of them, so they’re in rough shape

I’m fairly certain I have all the good ones currently available for sale in North America open in just half a dozen tabs, but strangely the best ones I’ve found so far are all in Canada.