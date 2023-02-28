Here Are Your White Whale Cars

Car enthusiasts tend to see many more cars than the average person, yet, it doesn’t necessarily mean they get a chance encounter with the car they love. Last week, we asked readers what their white whale car was. The responses were wide-ranging, from rare cars to the seemingly most common. Here are your picks.
Mazda Millenia
A Mazda Millenia S that hasn’t been trashed and has reasonably low miles for the age. It’s so rare as a car in general, I doubt most car people know that Mazda made a supercharged V6 as far back as 1995, despite how many timres Jalopnik has written about it. Since this car never ended up being the herald of Mazda’s proposed luxury brand, no one treated them like anything special and no one took care of them, so they’re in rough shape
I’m fairly certain I have all the good ones currently available for sale in North America open in just half a dozen tabs, but strangely the best ones I’ve found so far are all in Canada.
Submitted by: OnceInAMillenia
1986 Mercury Cougar XR-7 Turbo
1986 Mercury Cougar XR7 5speed turbo. Been searching for one for 20 years. Found pics online. I had a 1986 base GS as a first car that I loved so I have wanted another loaded unique model to replace it.
Submitted by: Alan Pedesic via Facebook
BMW 1M
I’m in Socal; I know they are around. But its been like 12 or 15 years since I’ve seen one, especially in Valencia Orange.
Submitted by: WeryPert1
1981-1987 Chevrolet K10
81-87 Chevy k10, short box, stepside 4x4, 6.2 diesel with the factory 4 speed manual OD. Would also take the same truck with a 6.5 and a 5 speed in a GMT 400.
Submitted by: Nolan Ryan Daniel Harris via Facebook
Volvo V60 Polestar
I’ve always wanted a Rebel Blue V60 Polestar, but have never seen one. Occasionally one or two will pop up for sale somewhere here in the US, but never close enough for me to check out and almost always other colors. I’ve seen white, black, and silver ones for sale here in NY and nearby, but never once have I seen a Rebel Blue one.
Submitted by: Antonio Mandurano
First Generation Acura TL Type-S
First gen Acura TL Type S or second gen TL AWD with a manual. Not really in the market for a sedan these days, there was a time I was looking nationwide for one. So rare.
Submitted by: Joushua Beach via Facebook
BMW M5 E34
The last E34 M5 brought to the US. It was 1993, #261 of the #261 brought to the US. Diamond Black Metallic. I owned it from ‘93 until ‘95, then sold it. I want that thing back so bad.
Submitted by: Leezell
C5 Audi RS6
Submitted by: Scott Gladwin via Facebook
2013 Audi TT RS
In 2015, the first time I parked my newly acquired 2013 TTRS downtown, someone posted a photo of it on Instagram and called it a “unicorn”. I’m still driving that unicorn, but call it a white whale if you’d like - I rarely see them.
Submitted by: fredschwartz
Eagle Vision TSi
My dad had a ‘93 ESi and I always loved the styling. Being that they were only made for the first generation of Chrysler’s LH platform before the whole Eagle brand got the ax, good luck finding one.
Submitted by: Joseph Kramer
Cadillac CTS-V/CT5-V Blackwing
Any CTS-V, specifically the latest incarnation in its ultimate form the CT5-V Blackwing.
Submitted by: Sector 7G-Wagen
Saab 9-3 Viggen
I had a line on one in ~2005 for under $10k. Single owner, stock, great condition. But I was too afraid of buying from a private party, so I paid way too much for a Mk4 Jetta GLI instead.
Of course, being rare and unknown, they weren’t kept in great condition like M3s. If I had the garage space, I’d probably spend a stupid amount on one.
Submitted by: put-some-turbo-on-meeeee
Porsche 944 Turbo Cabriolet
Porsche 944 Turbo Cabriolet. Something like 600 made (maybe, numbers will differ), 500 in left-hand drive, 1991 only. Pricey, but not (yet) insane. As with the S2 Cabs, the car was built as a hardtop coupe first in an Audi plant at Neckarsulm, then transported to American Sunroof Company where they CUT THAT ROOF OFF, then transported the car back to Porsche for finishing. No wonder they brought in some Toyota-types to learn how to pay the rent each month.
Submitted by: DGUTS
1990s Chevrolet Caprice Station Wagon
White Whale Car?
Only one answer literally comes to mind. Mid-90s Chevy Caprice Station Wagon.
Submitted by: hoser68
Dodge Neon SRT-4
2005 SRT-4 orange and unmolested.
Submitted by: Eddie Valiant