In this day and age, there are very few reasons why we shouldn’t all be driving some form of hybrid. And now, Toyota has four new reasons for you to switch to something more economical thanks to the new hybrid models added to the 2023 Corolla lineup. Some of them even have all-wheel drive. See? You totally don’t need to buy a crossover or SUV now.



For the 2023 model year, Toyota has ushered in a raft of tweaks and changes to both the Corolla hatchback and the sedan. This includes refreshed styling, an option to spec your new hybrid ‘Rolla with all-wheel drive, and four new hybrid models to choose from.

For 2023 , the current front-drive Corolla Hybrid LE will be joined by the new LE AWD, SE (front-wheel drive) , SE AWD and a “premium-focused” XLE grade.

Each model features an updated Toyota hybrid system , which has been upgraded to include a re-engineered electric motor. This updated system is paired with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder gas engine. Hybrid AWD models use a separate electric motor to drive the rear wheels when slippage is detected at the front.

The new hybrid system also features a newly developed lithium-ion battery, which has been moved beneath the rear seats in order to “lower the center of gravity and maximize trunk cargo capacity.”

Toyota also updated its non-hybrid models. The LE now has the same 169-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine found in the rest of the gas -powered range. Well, except for the upcoming GR Corolla.

As well as the changes under the hood, Toyota has given the Corolla range a bit of an aesthetic refresh as well.

On the 2023 Corolla sedans, Toyota updated the front end with variations across each grade. Every model now comes with LED daytime running lights, while the SE, XSE and XLE have also had their headlight designs reworked.

At the back end, the LE adds an updated rear bumper design and the SE and XSE come with a new rear diffuser.

For the hatchback, Toyota redesigned the front grille with chrome accents, as well as a reworked lighting cluster. There are also chrome accents at the rear, and new color and wheel options. It looks like a pretty smart little hatchback now. N ice work, Toyota.



The firm has also made updates to its safety systems, including improving its lane-keeping assist, pre-collision system and lane-departure alert.