Consumer Reports' Most Reliable Fuel-Efficient Midsize SUVs In 2023

If you’re in the market for a midsize SUV, it can be easy to get overwhelmed with all the options. The good news is, unless you accidentally stumble into a VinFast dealership, there aren’t really any bad options anymore. But who wants to spend all day driving to every dealership in your area test-driving crossover after crossover?

The good news is, our friends at Consumer Reports recently published a cheat sheet you can use to help narrow down your list. You’ll probably like one or two more than the others, but the SUVs that made the cut all scored well in CR’s testing, have a history of good reliability and also get solid fuel economy. What more could you want out of a midsize SUV?