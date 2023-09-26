2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Makes 512 HP, Runs a 13.0-Second Quarter-Mile

If you can afford the high price tag, the Porsche Cayenne is one of the best luxury SUVs you can buy. It offers a rare combination of sporty and fun-to-drive while still being comfortable and quiet, and the Cayenne S might be the best of the bunch. With a 4.0-liter V8 making 468 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque, you’re never going to be short on power. One of the biggest downsides, though, is that it’s only rated at 17 mpg combined. If that’s a problem for you, then perhaps you’ll want to consider the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid.

Opting for the Cayenne S E-Hybrid means giving up the non-hybrid’s V8, but that doesn’t mean it’s down on power. The 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 makes 348 hp but is paired with a 174-hp electric motor that gives the E-Hybrid a system total of 512 hp. According to Porsche, it will hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 13 seconds flat. That makes it ever so slightly quicker than the regular Cayenne S.

You also get a 25.9 kWh battery, which Porsche says is big enough to give the Cayenne S E-Hybrid an electric-only range of 90 km on the European test cycle. When the EPA puts out its rating, expect that figure to land somewhere in the 45-to-50-mile range. So you won’t be able to road trip it without using the engine, but it should be enough to cover most of your daily driving as long as you own your own home and can charge it every night.

Then again, something tells us that won’t be a problem for most owners since the Cayenne S E-Hybrid is far from cheap. Porsche says it will start at $100,750 if you include the $1,650 destination charge. If you want the Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe, though, that price rises to $105,650. That’s a good bit more than the $73,495 you’ll pay for a base-model 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e, but you get both more power and a longer range. Plus, you get to say you own a Porsche, which to some people is worth a significant premium.

According to Porsche, it is currently taking orders for the 2024 Cayenne S E-Hybrid, but deliveries aren’t expected to begin until spring of next year.

