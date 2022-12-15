Maybe it’s consumer tastes , but for years, American automakers have shown countries around the world more love than they do their native country. From designs to engines, sometimes it seems like we get the short end of the stick. Take the Chinese market Ford Edge. Up until recently, China got a slightly different version of the midsize crossover. But new images from the Chinese Ministry of Information and Technology show that Ford has given the Edge a serious redesign. And it needs to come to the U S.

In China, automakers have to submit vehicle updates or redesigns through the Ministry of Information and Technology before they go into full production. China then makes those submissions available to the public. The images show the new Edge with its sleek and handsome styling. Up front is a tech like egg crate grille flanked by thin headlights and a light bar, similar to what we’ve seen on the 2023 Escape.



Moving to the side, the beltline is tall and unremarkable until you get to the C-pillar. There’s a sudden rise that almost looks like a small mountain or wave with a symbol on it before it continues to the back of the Edge. Unfortunately, no pictures were released of the interior. But considering the design theme of recent Ford offerings in China, I’m sure its better than anything we get here.



Around back are dark transparent tail lights, lower reflectors and the model name on the rear hatch. It all comes together to make for one handsome crossover. Way more visually striking than the bubble-like Edge the U S has gotten for years. If it looks bigger than the current Edge, too, that’s because it is. This new Edge measures 197 inches in length, making it just 1.8 inches shorter than the Explorer. It’s also wider by 4.8 inches.



Not much was said about engine options, but the model pictured is powered by a hybrid setup consisting of a 2.0-liter engine and an electric motor combining to make 271 horsepower.



Ford is set to officially unveil this new Edge at the Guangzhou Autoshow on December 30th. There’s no word on whether or not the U S Edge will see the same design. But if you see this Ford, do it. We need more risk-taking with vehicle design. It may step on the toes of the Explorer with how it’s grown, but it might sell like hotcakes looking like this.