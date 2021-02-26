Blip: Who Needs More Than Two Cylinders?

Photo : Panhard

Man, old Panhards sure were cool. Air-cooled, flat-twin engined sports cars like this CD model. So sleek! They look so fast! And you have a cylinder, plus a whole entire second cylinder, which is just decadent. Aluminum bodies, advanced design, like driving a space-age robo-f ish. Consider Panhards as you end your week, and um, you’ll have good fortune, or something.