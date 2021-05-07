Blip: Weird Tennis Visor Edition

Illustration : DKW

I’m a big fan of The Little Wonders, or, as the Germans say it, Das-Kleine-Wunder, or, as we see it on cars, DKW. DKW was part of the Auto-Union that now just survives as Audi, and—wait wait. Hold up. None of this matters now because I just noticed the weird-ass tennis visor the Leading Man guy over there on the left is wearing. Who the hell wears a tennis visor with an over-the-cranium roll bar? Just wear a hat, dude, you’re like 70 percent there already!