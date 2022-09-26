So you’ve got about $90,000 burning a hole in your pocket. You decide you want to spend it on something fast, comfortable and — most importantly — German. You see, you’re a discerning individual, someone of elevated taste and class, as people with $90,000 to throw around tend to be. What car should you buy?

The old stalwart choice would be to get a roundel on your hood, BMW’s M3 (if you like your children) or M4 (if you don’t) in Competition spec. But those just look so... divisive now. Or, you could save yourself a few bucks, and pick up an AMG C 43 — though that lower cost comes with lower power. Isn’t there any performance vehicle for the modern gentry that sacrifices neither looks nor power?

It seems we’re about to find out. Audi has not only deigned to grace the United States with the top-performing RS5, it’s now giving the car an upgraded Competition package — more power, tuned suspension, and a lot of carbon fiber trim on the exterior. All in all, it sounds like a great package. But is it?

That’s what I’m setting out to discover. I’m headed to Spain to drive the RS5 Competition both on the streets and around the track, and to report back on its highs and lows to all of you beautiful people. But in order to make sure I hit all of your burning questions, you’ll have to ask them first. So, what do you want to know?

All questions are on the table, from speed and handling to looks and sound. Hell, ask me what the car tastes like. I’ll try to take a bite when no one’s looking, just for you.